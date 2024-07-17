Liberia News: Who Chop Millions?

Monrovia-Whose hands will be in the cookies jar is of public serious concerns as the General Auditing Commission (GAC) is reportedly set to release marathon audit reports any time this week that cover the period between 2019 and 2022.

The 184 audit reports conducted during the reign of the Coalition for Democratic Change Government headed by former President George Weah could not be released at a better time when Liberians are eagerly demanding transparency and accountability in the management and administration of the country’s resources.

Auditor General P. Garswa Jackson is expected to release the reports sequentially to the public, online outlet Smart News Liberia reported yesterday.

The audits are said to cover a wide range of sectors, including health, education, infrastructure, and public administration, offering a detailed assessment of financial practices and governance.

There has been overwhelming public anxiety over the financial and administrative operations of various government ministries, agencies, and departments during the reign of the CDC government that was plagued by reports and accusations of corruption, a major reason Liberians reportedly voted it out.

Current President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has promised to prioritize the fight against corruption, and has taken measures including mandating the GAC to conduct audits of several agencies of government, including the Central Bank of Liberia, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and others to establish clear understanding of the expenditure of public finances.

In March this year, President Boakai suspended Mr. Stanley Ford of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIA) on allegation of corruption, a move which aligned with his commitment to holding public officials accountable for their actions.

He instructed the Ministry of Justice to conduct a comprehensive investigation into issue in a short period of time.

GAC is the independent constitutional external auditor of Liberia which supports Legislative oversight over the management of public resources. The GAC’s decision to release these reports aligns with its mandate to promote transparency and accountability in the use of public resources.

The release of the audit reports also coincides with the Public Account Committee (PAC) launch of public hearings into audit reports before them, some of which covers the period the past administration was in power.

The audit findings will provide the public and stakeholders with a clearer understanding of how taxpayer money was utilized and highlight any instances of mismanagement, fraud, or corruption.

Whichever way the findings go, they come at a crucial moment for Liberia’s political landscape, especially for the CDC administration, which was in power during the audited period.

Opposition parties and civil society organizations are keenly awaiting the reports, which could influence public opinion and political dynamics ahead of future elections.