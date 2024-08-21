Liberia News: Who Becomes Next Finance Minister

Liberia-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has since reposed confidence in Mr. Anthony Myers to steer the affairs of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning as Acting Minister following the departure of Boima Kamara who occupied the position twice – first for a short stain under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and lastly under President Boakai.

Reasons for his resignation just few months in the position are only known to himself and to the gods of the universe, but who replaces the overly praised Kamara is the most confronting and hovering public concern.

Months before President Boakai’s inauguration, several names propped up for the Finance Minister post, among them Mr. Augustine Kpehe Ngarfuan who also served in the position before he was transitioned to the Foreign Ministry as minister where he was praised for resetting the country’s foreign engagements.

Again social media and other public spaces are flooded with pro-Ngarfuan sentiments as having the technical and administrative capabilities to take charge of the Ministry charged with the Herculean task of leveraging Liberia’s fiscal and physical development regime.

Most Liberians are convinced that Ngarfuan, who hails from Lofa County like President Boakai, has now accumulated substantial experience in economic and financial management and diplomacy to handle the Ministry, and provide the Boakai government what it lacks to navigate its overall economic and development profile in line with the ARREST Agenda.

But whether President Boakai actually has in mind appointing Ngarfuan or looking somewhere else, which is his prerogative, continues to beg answers.

While the Liberia leader might be holding his cards to the chest, social media continues to be awash with unconfirmed information that the finance minister race has widened, with indications that J. Tiah Nagbe, an economist by training is also on the radar.

It has been alleged that Nagbe, who hails from Maryland County, has emerged as a leading contender for the position of finance minister over Ngarfuan who has been a recognized choice by most Liberians, mostly those who are acknowledgeable of his abilities.

A write-out on SAPA TV which this paper could not verify quoted Executive Mansion sources as confirming that Nagbe is among those being evaluated to succeed Kamara.

According to the information, Nagbe’s potential nomination has garnered public support, with deep public conviction that he would not only exemplify sound economic and leadership choices but also ensure regional representation within the government.

Just as Ngrfuan with rich background in economics, Nagbe is a 1994 graduate of the University of Liberia with a Bachelor degree in Economics, and also has a Master’s degree in Finance from Northeastern University (USA), and a Chartered Financial Consultant designation acquired in 2010.

Nagbe is not a novice to public service as he has held important positions in government, such as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs from 2012 to 2015, where he reportedly spearheaded a five-year decentralization strategy, effectively mobilizing over $30 million for its implementation.

Under the administration of former President George Weah, he served as Executive Director of the National Identification Registry (NIR), playing a critical role in enhancing systems for citizen identification and vital statistics in Liberia.

According to reports, Nagbe’s potential nomination as Finance Minister has been endorsed by Representative Austin Blidi Taylor, District #3, Maryland County, who said he has the requisite qualifications, integrity, and commitment for the finance ministerial post.

“Appointing a highly trusted and capable individual from southeastern Liberia would reflect President Boakai’s promise of a balanced government,” Rep. Taylor is quoted as saying, and expressed confidence also if Nagbe is appointed, he will align closely with the interests of the Liberian people, actively contributing to the President’s development initiatives.