Liberia News: What Next For McGill

Liberia-Where does current Margibi County Senator and former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel Farlo McGill, go from facing two seriously enervating and politically character-assassinating predicaments confronting him is the hovering and answers-demanding apprehension.

Already facing a biting United States of America imposed sanctions he has been fighting to unravel by clearing his name through available means, McGill, who was chief of office staff to former President George Weah, is now dealing with another temptation of corruption allegation that could have far-reaching political consequences.

The former Minister of State who was regarded as defacto Prime Minister because of his rigid approach in dealing with issues of presidential dimension is said to be between the hard and soft land, grappling with two significant corruption allegations – the one that led to the imposition of sanctions by the US, and the other that prompted his invitation by the LACC.

Why US Sanctions

On August 15, 2022, U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Mr. McGill, then Solicitor Sayma Syrenius Cephus, and then Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA) Bill Twehway for alleged involvement in ongoing public corruption in Liberia.

“These officials are designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world,” a US statement on the matter stated.

According to the US, the concerned officials, through corruption undermined democracy in Liberia for their own personal benefit.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson, said the designations of McGill and his allies demonstrated how the US remains committed to holding corrupt actors accountable and to the continued support of the Liberian people.

They acknowledged that corruption has long undermined Liberia’s democracy and its economy, robbing its people of funds for public services, empowering illicit actors, degrading the business environment, and damaging the rule of law and effective governance in the country.

“Corruption also contributes to diminished confidence in government and public perception of impunity for those with power,” it further stated.

The US said the designations reaffirmed its commitment to hold corrupt actors accountable, and added “The United States is a proud and dedicated partner and friend of Liberia and stands with the people of Liberia in support of democracy and the rule of law and will continue to promote accountability for corrupt actors, regardless of their position or political affiliation.”

“The United States is also committed to working with the people and Government of Liberia to elevate countering corruption as a priority, including by bolstering public sector anti-corruption capacity, and reviewing and re-evaluating criteria for bilateral and multilateral assistance, including around transparency and accountability.”

The statement added that holding corrupt actors accountable and bolstering anti-corruption efforts are both consistent with, and reflects US commitment to implementing, the United States Strategy on Countering Corruption.

Why the LACC invitation?

Struggling to unchain himself from the ironclad of sanctions, flamboyant Senator McGill who chairs the Senate’s Education Committee, was invited to the offices of the LACC on account of corruption inquest for his alleged role in payroll padding and other acts of corruption.

The LACC communication of August 16 urged Senator McGill to come over to the anti-graft entity to help provide critical information regarding alleged payroll padding and acts of corruption at the Ministry of State when he served as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to former President George Weah.

It informed him in the letter that it has initialed an investigation into alleged payroll padding and acts as corruption resulting from salary payments affecting supplementary payroll containing 728 names at the Ministry of State.

According the LACC, the process is allegedly created outside of the framework at the Civil Service Agency.

LACC asserted that details of the allegation revealed that the supplementary payroll containing 728 names was created allegedly under the watch of Senator McGill when he was Minister proper.

LACC said the process was marred by irregularities, amounting to payroll padding, administrative malpractice, and acts of corruption, among others.

“Given your position as Minister at that time, LACC believes that you could provide some useful information to aid its investigation,” the letter said.

He was advised to consider going to the LACC along with his legal counsel, a requirement often adopts in critical cases or investigations of higher proportion bordering on allegations of wrongdoing.

Senator is under a United States imposed sanctions for alleged corruption and bribery during his tenure as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to former President Weah.

What Happens At The LACC

In keeping with the invitation extended him, Senator McGill Wednesday made his way to the LACC to assist with ongoing investigation of payroll padding.

The mesmeric aspect of Senator McGill going to the LACC was the presence of other former officials such as former Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affair Samora Wolokollie, former Justice Minister and former National Security Advisor to former President Goerge Manneh Weah. Whether they were also invited by the LACC as part of the inquest or decided to escort their former boss face LACC investigators remains a conjecture.

But the occasion did not pass without some rancorous scenes between police officers and CDCians who were at the LACC premises to demonstrate their usual demeanors of identifying with their own – their mentors and leaders- in times of peace and trouble.

In the case of Sen. McGill, former Chairman f the CDC, the atmosphere around the LACC office was charged with the presence of scores of partisans headed by Acting chairman of the CDC Youth League, Avin Wesseh.

Amidst looming friction between them and police officers on duty at the LACC, Wisseh warned they would remain at the LACC to support its chairman of the CDC Progressive national Caucus, whisking off Police demand to vacate the LACC vicinity.

Wisseh accused the police projecting themselves as partisan police any time peaceful Liberians gathered to exercise their constitutional rights, insisting the CDC Youth League would remain put until its chairman exited the LACC premises.

He claimed that the police are being used by those he called ‘stooges of the Boakai administration, and urged them (police) to stop molesting peaceful citizens as the CDC is not targeting the police.