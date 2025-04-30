Liberia News: ‘WE’RE MASTER OF CHAOS’

Monrovia-The political atmosphere remains saturated with miasma of squabbling and remonstrance amongst political players in and out of government since the Supreme Court of Liberia’s landmarked judgment in the Bill of Information before it by the minority bloc in the House of Representatives leadership impasse followed by President Joseph Boakai’s straddling position. While others have chastised the President, some have reaffirmed their support to him. The All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP) is among group of parties backing the President, but also sounding the trumpet that remains Liberians about its characteristics when it comes to chaos. The New Republic delves into the story.

The All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP) has reminded Liberians about the salt and pepper it is made up when it comes to dealing with chaotic situations, such as the one being fueled by the Supreme Court ruling and the acidic responses from opposition political players.

Joining other parties in responding to tension-loaded statements coming from the opposition bloc regarding President Boakai handling of the situation at the House of President vis-à-vis Supreme Court ruling, ALCOP National Chairman Ansu Dulleh warned people against making statements that have the potential to drag the nation into chaos, and emphasized that ALCOP is the master of chaos in the history of Liberia.

ALCOP is integral part of the Unity Party Rescue Alliance that brought President Boakai to power in the 2023 general and legislative elections, while its National Chairman (Dulleh) is the current Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency.

The statement made recently during a press conference of the Unity Party, Rescue Alliance in Monrovia, is in reference to the opposition political parties, mostly the former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor’s comments that the opposition political party will allow his government to receive chaos if President Joseph Boakai leadership wants chaos by not upholding the rule of Law.

Chairman Dulleh emphatically stated that no one can threaten ALCOP because of its history.

ALCOP is predominantly membered to the Mandingo ethnic group that borne out of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy (ULIMO), a pro-government militia that participated in the First Liberian Civil War (1989–1996).

It was formed in May 1991 by Krahn and Mandingo refugees and soldiers, and ULIMO initially supported Samuel Doe’s government. However, it later split into two rival factions, ULIMO-J and ULIMO-K, due to leadership disputes. The factions signed a ceasefire agreement in 1995, marking a significant moment in the conflict played key role in the civil war that lasted for 14 years

During the 2023 presidential elections, when the Coalition for Democratic Change at the helm of their campaigning on the Japan Freeway, partisans of the CDC and ALCOP engaged in violent attacks that left some partisans injured.

ALCOP supported the UP after the CDC failed to get its support allegedly due to technical issues or demands CDC was not willing to consider.

However, addressing himself to the noise about the President sidestepping the Supreme Court ruling, Dulleh said: “We all know the history of (ALCOP) in Liberia, so do not come to threaten us with chaos, ALCOP is the master of chaos.”

The ALCOP chairman used the time to reassure the public and the Unity Party of their commitment to protect the peace and stability of the country.

He was not clear if ALCOP would counter the planned protest of the STAND and the opposition political parties slated for July 17, 2025, as he indicated that the Party is on notice for chaos.

Dulleh further reaffirmed ALCOP's fullest support to the Majority bloc of the House of Representatives to do the business of the Liberian People to actualize the vision of President Joseph Boakai.