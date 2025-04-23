Liberia News: WECC Mulls Inclusive Justice In Its Work

By Othello Sarweh Nimely

Monrovia-In a significant step toward strengthening transitional justice in Liberia, the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Youth Network for Positive Change (YOUNETPO).

The agreement aims to enhance collaboration between both institutions and promote a more inclusive and participatory approach in the establishment of the court.

The MoU which was signed last week and witnessed by several officials from both institutions, outlines a joint commitment to ensuring that young people are actively involved in the process of justice and accountability.

YOUNETPO, a prominent civil society organization focused on health, education, human rights, and transitional justice, will amplify youth voices and raise awareness about the significance of the War and Economic Crimes Court across Liberia.

As part of the agreement, YOUNETPO will also facilitate training sessions for civil society organizations, empowering them with the knowledge and tools to engage meaningfully in the court’s development and its eventual proceedings. This effort is intended to ensure broad-based participation and civic engagement, especially among the younger population, in the country’s transitional justice journey.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of YOUNETPO, Dr. Leo E. Tiah pledged his unwavering commitment to the goals outlined in the MoU.

He emphasized the organization’s readiness to work hand-in-hand with the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court to ensure justice, national healing, and lasting peace.

This MoU marks the fourth agreement signed between the Office and a local partner as part of a wider strategy to build national consensus and capacity for the court’s establishment.

Cllr. Jallah Barbu, Executive Director of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, expressed confidence in YOUNETPO’s ability to effectively contribute to the process. He highlighted his office’s dedication to training Liberians who will eventually serve in the court, underscoring the need to build local expertise.

Cllr. Barbu also voiced disappointment over the current state of the memorial site along Duport Road, where victims of the civil war are remembered. He stressed that those who lost their lives deserve respect and dignity, and announced plans to rehabilitate the site to better honor their memory.

He further reiterated the critical importance of the War and Economic Crimes Court in addressing the legacy of Liberia’s civil wars, which spanned from 1989 to 2003. “Children are suffering for things they know nothing about,” Cllr. Barbu lamented. “This court must be established so that those who committed atrocities can be held accountable.”

The establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court follows Executive Order No. 131, signed by President Joseph Boakai on May 2, 2024. The move represents a pivotal step in the country’s efforts to deliver justice for victims and ensure that such atrocities never happen again.

As Liberia moves closer to realizing a long-awaited transitional justice mechanism, the partnership between the Office and YOUNETPO is expected to serve as a model of collaborative engagement between government and civil society.