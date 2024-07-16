Liberia News: Weah’s Return on the Horizon

Former President George Manneh Weah is pussyfooting on his political future, whether he will contest for the presidency in the next elections of 2029 or not. In his concession statement last year, he rallied partisans and supporters to reflect on the next journey to 2029, but diverted attention in subsequent remarks. However, those who believe in him and think that he still commands Liberians’ love and trust are not giving up, consistently endeavoring to create ‘Weah for 2029’ awareness, perhaps forgetting that they have a long stretch of torturous road ahead of them, and slick mountain to climb. The New Republic picks up the Weah 2029 euphoria.

Liberia: The human tsunami that graced the arrival of former President George Weah at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) only is said to have shed light on the level of entrenched love, confidence and trust reposed in him by Liberians.

Thousands swamped the perimeters of the RIA Terminal to receive their revered former leader as they did when he was the Command-In-Chief and the head of State. Weah’s Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) partisans, supporters and well-wishers performed their usual drills and militant-style deportments while security elements deployed by the government watched from distance with eagle eyes.

All of that was, according to insiders, about sending a clear message to the ruling Unity Party administration that the CDC is still alive and standing with its political leader, regardless of losing last year’s elections or the continued show of disrespect to him, including the denial to use the VIP Lounge credited to his administration.

According to their account, ex-President Weah continues to encounter opposition from the ‘failed’ UP-led government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, whom they refer to ‘as sleepy Joe’, by denying him access to the VIP Lounge he personally constructed at the RIA.

Online SAPA TV surrogated to the CDC reported that what happened at the Airport is a complete update on the country’s current political landscape, encouraging Liberians to support “our illustrious and astute President emeritus.”

Encouraged by the massive support the former President is getting, partisans foresee a clear path to victory for Mr. Weah in the 2029 elections because the economy is facing challenges, while law enforcement is weakened under the UP government.

“Mr. Weah’s resurgence as President in 2029 looms on the horizon. CDC remains steadfast and prepared for the upcoming battle,” it stated.