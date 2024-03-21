Liberia News: Weah Will Contest 2029

By. Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-March-21-TNR:Contrary to former President George Weah’s vow that he was done with Liberian politics and will not contest any election in the country again following his defeat to now President Joseph N. Boakai in the 2023 presidential runoff election, the former National Campaign Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Lenn Eugene Nagbe has disclosed that the former President will be on the ballot for the presidency in 2029.

Despite his vow that he will not participate in any election in Liberia, former President Weah remains the Political Leader and Standard-bearer of the main opposition Coalition for Democratic Change.

Nagbe, a long-time friend of Weah and former Maritime Commissioner under the CDC regime shockingly disclosed that the former President will be the face of the former ruling party to compete with other candidates in the 2029 presidential elections.

Speaking on several national security issues concerning former President Weah on Freedom FM, the former Secretary General of the Congress for Democratic Change said the political leader of the CDC is working to realign the leadership structure of the party following its defeat.

He added that former President Weah is also working along with other political parties including those of the coalition.

Commenting on the security concerns of the former president, Nagbe said at no time had former President Weah requested for 38 Executive Protective Service agents as has been speculated in the public.

He disclosed that the former President was concerned about the changes in EPS agents assigned to him something that raised a serious security threat to the former president,

He stressed that those agents would have access to the bedroom of the former President and those assigned with him should be people he knows better.

According to him, if the security issue with the former President is not addressed by the end of March, former President Weah will ask for the EPS agents out and the Liberian people with mostly CDCians will protect their leader.

He said the former Liberian leader is yet to receive a vehicle from the Government of President Joesph Boakai unlike the time when former President Weah came to power in 2018 and purchased vehicles for both former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and former Vice President now President Joesph Boakai.

Nagbe however, disclosed that the vehicles the former Liberian President is using are private and not provided by the government.