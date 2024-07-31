Liberia News: Weah Speaks Today

Liberia-Former President George Manneh Weah will address the nation today at the headquarters of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), the first time he will do so since leaving office in January following the peaceful and democratic and constitutional transfer of power from one administration to another.

Liberia is enjoying a glowing democratic pluralism since the end of the civil war in 2003, beginning with the election of Ellen Johnson Sir leaf in 2005 and 2011 respectively and the subsequent election of George Weah in 2017 following another free, fair and transparent electoral process that heaped the country’s democratic credentials as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

What the former President’s address will focus remains a conjecture, but it comes amidst series of events plaguing the country, the recent ones being the July 26 controversial oration which has created pimples in Liberia-US relations, the way government is proceeding with other state matters, and many more.

Online SAPA TV, a surrogate platform of the CDC, announced “We are on the brink of a significant moment in our nation’s political landscape as we prepare for an important address by His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah.”

According to the platform, the pivotal engagement will take place at the prestigious headquarters of the CDC, noting that the forthcoming address is poised to illuminate the administration’s strategic initiatives, achievements, and future objectives.

It further stated: “This gathering is particularly significant as it occurs within the broader context of our nation’s socio-political evolution and the transformative vision outlined by the President.”

It is also described as an opportune moment for dialogue and reflection on “our collective journey towards a more prosperous Liberia.”

CDC called on its dedicated members, National Executive Committee, the CDC Legislative Caucus, unwavering party stalwarts, and our diligent County Chairpersons, District Coordinators, and Auxiliary Executives to be present at the occasion as a united front to support the leadership and engage in this critical discourse.

“Tomorrow’s address is not just a routine engagement; it is an integral part of our democratic process, showcasing the commitment of our leadership to uphold accountability and engage with the citizenry on pressing national issues,” it said.