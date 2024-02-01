Liberia News: Weah Bags Another Award

Monrovia-Feb-1-TNR: Former Liberia President George Manneh Weah has emerged as winner of the 2023 12th African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Persons of the Year Awards.

The award is a testament of contributions to promoting peace, culture and development as well as upholding rule of law and democracy in Liberia.

It is also the recognition of his critical role in infrastructure and social, economic development of his country as well as the people friendly policy with his continues advocacy in Africa for a peaceful, free and fair elections in that region.

The award reads, “Due to your constant contributions to peace, democracy and good governance in Liberia and Africa at large; you are hereby awarded this “2023 African Political Leader of the Year.”

It can be recalled that after former President George Weah conceded defeat in the 2023 General and Presidential Elections and by extension congratulated the winner in a highly contested democratic elections held in Liberia, something the African Leadership Magazine organization said worth appreciation.

The ALM Persons of the Year Awards are Africa’s premier vote-based endorsements, annually reserved for leading Africans contributing to the continent’s progress, positively altering its perceived negative image.

It follows the 2-step selection process which included a call for nominations and an online voting which climaxes on14th December, 2023.

The 2-step selection process offers an opportunity for Africans from across the globe to be part of the process of celebrating leaders contributing to Africa’s growth and development.

In remarks, the Chairman of the African Leadership Organization and Publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, Dr. Ken Giami said the winner of the 2023 edition of the ALM Persons of the Year Awards made significant strides and remarkable contributions to the African renaissance in the year under review, especially in driving sustainable development, fostering economic growth, and promoting peace and political stability across the continent.

Dr. Giami also asserted that the awardee sacrifices, policies and actions have bolstered regional peace and cooperation, improved healthcare and education, and laid the groundwork for substantial progress, economic growth and human capital development across Africa.

Meanwhile, the winner and runner-up of the African Leadership Magazine 2023 award will be formally presented with instruments of honor during the annual flagship ceremony which is expected to take place on February 22-23, 2024 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The African Leadership Magazine is an organization that is geared towards showcasing African opportunities by promoting positive afro-centric contents globally.