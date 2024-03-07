Liberia News: WE REMAIN UNCOMPRESSED

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-March-7-TNR:The President of the Reporters Association assigned at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs & Tourism has assured Minister Jerolinmek Piah of a cordial relationship between them and the ministry but cautioned the new Minister that reporters assigned at MICAT will remain uncompressed in their reportorial duties.

Morris Wleh-Tee said MICAT reporters welcomed and celebrate Minister Piah on his appointment and affirmed his leadership’sfullest cooperation but vowed not to be ethically uncompressed and indiscipline in the discharge of their duties.

“We are also affirming our commitment to you, but mine you,that doesn’t mean that we will be pulled. Without fear or favor, we are vocal individuals with all full ethical standards of reportage and will be objective in our proceedings,” Mr. Wleh-Tee added.

Wleh-Tee stressed that for too long reporters assigned at the ministry have not been treated accordingly but admonished Minister Piah and his deputies to prioritize what he termed as welfare, satisfaction of reporters as there will no longer be business as usual under the presidency of Amb. Joseph NyumaBoakai.

At the same time, the MICAT Reporters head lauded former Minister Rennie for cooperatively considering the workings and welfares of reporters assigned at the entity.