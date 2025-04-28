Liberia News: “We Are Part of The Problem, So Let’s Be Part Of The Solution To End Rape”

Margibi County-As part of its nationwide anti-rape and Domestic Violence Campaign, Men Against Rape and Domestic Violence in partnership with Just A Girl Initiatives has ended a day long campaign in Margibi County.

The day-long activities started with a street parade where students from various high schools, school administrators, parents, members of the Liberia Marketing Association among others matched through the Duazon Turning Point to the Duazon Public School.

Speaking at an open-air program, MARDV’s Executive Director, Mark N. Mengonfia said they have gathered to send out a message to all men telling them that since they are part of the problem, it was important to be part of the solution leading to ending rape and domestic violence in Liberia.

He said when a story of rape is told; often you hear that a man of age has raped a child. He indicated that the reason the two organizations decided to visit schools with their campaign is because the students’ minds still understand developments.

“That’s why a philosopher said the mind of a child is Tabula Raza, is an empty sheet, it is blank, it is plain and anything you write on it, it stays on it.”

Mr. Mengonfia said the reason they took their anti-rape and domestic violence campaign to the students is that they want for the school going children to get to know that it is not good to rape; it is not good to perpetrate violence against women, children and anyone; so that they also get to know that these things are uncalled for in our society when they have grown up into men and women.”

He said, “We call on all men to stand against rape and Domestic Violence. To say no to rape and Domestic Violence.”

Speaking further, Mengonfia called on the War and Economic Crimes Court Office to also include the prosecution of those who raped innocent people during the war years.

Speaking earlier, the Founder and Executive Director for Just A Girl Initiatives, Mrs. Evelyn Kpadeh Seagbeh said, “We are here to raise awareness. We are not here because someone paid us to be here. Our attention has been drawn to the increase of numbers of rape cases happening in and around Liberia.”

She added, “Today, we are not surprised that the place is not packed to capacity because it is not a politician gathering here, but we say good things are hard to be supported in Liberia. However, with the support of MARDV and with the support of Actionaid-Liberia, today we are able to send the anti-rape and Domestic Violence message across.”

According to her, a thousand miles begins with a steep and for them to dispel people’s mentality, it starts small adding, “Today we are glad that we can be part of that message that is going out to people that rape is a crime, rape should be reported and they should not compromise rape. Rape can happen to anyone”

Quoting the Ministry of Gender 2024 report, Mrs. Seagbeh said 2,759 rape cases have been recorded adding, “We are not here because we want to bluff. We are here because our mothers are dying, children are dying, children are being raped and boys are being sodomized; some of them have already died.”

Referencing one of the recent cases, she said, “Our attention has been drawn to a new rape incident in Bong County of a gang rape. Two weeks ago, Journalist Nukana Kollie reported how a girl was being raped multiple times by the next-door neighbor and that girl is living with the trauma. The perpetrator has escaped.”

She said those who covered-up for rapists are providing them with the opportunity to keep up with their actions in the next communities they move in. “But you don’t know who the child will be next.”

Also speaking, Pastor Peter Kessellie, Co-chairperson for the New Kemal Town Community in Sour Clinic said, “I believe in what you people are doing today. I love the theme that says, “Enough is enough.”

He referred the students to 2 Samuel 13:1 that speaks of Absalom who raped his beautiful unmarried sister named Tamar and later regretted his action.

“The reason why we are here is to say enough is enough and to tell our men out there that if you did it before and was not caught, it is time that you wash your hands from it,” Pastor Kessellie said.

During the program, the children read a message calling on men who are old to consider themselves as their parents to stop going after them, ending their lives and demanding their future.”