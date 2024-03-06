Liberia News: WCC ESTABLISHMENT GAINS MOMENTUM

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-March-6-TNR:As Liberia gears up for the establishment of the much-talked about War and Economics Crimes Court as a means of closing the chapter of the nearly 14 years of civil unrest in Liberia, Montserrado County District #6 Representative Samuel Enders has added his signature to the Resolution creating and establishing war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

Signing the resolution, Representative Enders expressed optimism that by affixing his signature on the document, the establishment of the court in Liberia will yield fruitful result.Rep. Elders’ decision to sign the resolution follows a consultative meeting held with the International Criminal Court and Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa recently.

The Montserrado County District #6 Representative revealed that this is his second time signing a resolution to establish a war and economic crimes court in Liberia something he said should not be taken for granted this time.

Information gathered revealed that the House of Representatives is poised to pass a Resolution for the establishment of a War Crimes Court on Thursday, This would be followed by a possible concurrence by the Liberian Senate, which, if granted, would then lead to the enactment of a Statute bringing the Court into force.

On Monday, Dr. Beth Van Schaack, the United States Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, who arrived in Liberia on Sunday evening, met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives and sponsors of the War Crimes Bill to receive updates on the Bill’s status. She is also scheduled to meet with the Liberian Senate later this week.

Meanwhile, the creation of the war and economic crimes court in the country has been a long-standing demand by many Liberians to bring justice to victims of the civil conflict and to also prosecute those who committed heinous atrocities during the country’s civil unrest.

The establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia is to ensure that perpetrators of these crimes are held accountable for their actions.

This initiative is in line with a commitment made by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai during his presidential campaign when he pledged to support the establishment of a war and economic crimes court if elected.

At the same time, Representative, Sumo Mulbah of District #3, Montserrado County has also signed the resolution establishing war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

The proposed war and economic crimes court is expected to address crimes committed during the civil unrest, including mayhem, torture, rape, economic sabotage, looting, and other heinous crimes and financial crimes committed by warlords and their followers during the country nearly 14 years conflict beginning December 24, 1989 to August 3, 2003.

Recently, House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa convened a significant meeting with United States Ambassador-at-Large Beth Van Schaach and a delegation from the Office of Global Criminal Justice. The focal point of the gathering was the urgent establishment of a War Crimes Court in Liberia to investigate alleged perpetrators of the 14-year Liberian Civil War.

The high-stakes discussion unfolded within the walls of Speaker Koffa’s Capitol Building Office in Monrovia. During the meeting, Speaker Koffa emphasized the Legislature’s unwavering commitment to justice for war victims. However, he underscored that this commitment would not be at the expense of sensitivity toward those who feel targeted.

Speaker Koffa assured that the Legislature would act in accordance with the will of the Liberian people. As elected Representatives, they would cast their votes based on what the citizens desired.

The Speaker also pledged a thorough and comprehensive debate, weighing all aspects, including reconciliation, peace maintenance, and fairness for alleged perpetrators to face trial.

The Liberian Civil War, spanning from late 1989 to 2003, inflicted immense suffering. Up to a quarter of a million lives were lost, and thousands more endured mutilation and rape—often at the hands of drugged child soldiers led by ruthless warlords.