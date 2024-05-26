Liberia News: War Crimes Court Must Herald Healing, Peace

MONROVIA-Cameroonian Ambassador to Liberia, His. Excellency Beng’yela Augustine Gang has praised the government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for the signing of Executive Order No. 131 establishing the much-anticipated war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

Speaking recently at ceremony marking the celebration of May 20 National Day of the Republic of Cameroon, at the Monrovia City Hall, Ambassador Gang prayed that the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes will help with the healing process of the country and bring Liberians together and promote unity amongst Liberians.

“Cameroon’s 20 May National Day is, by happy coincidence, preceded and inspired by Liberia’s National Unification Day, 14 May. I and my diplomatic colleagues massively and proudly attended your most recent 14th May event which is also a call to reconcile Liberians,” Ambassador Gang added.

The Cameroonian envoy added, “I pray that the recent signing of Executive Order Ne 131 by President Boakai should herald the deep healing and peace that all Liberians seek. The ardent thirst for national unity brings Liberia and Cameroon even closer in our ideals Cameroon, like Liberia, may not be a purveyor of direct monetary development assistance. But friendships have never been exclusively anchored on bank accounts.

Friendship is indeed, first and foremost in the heart and in the willingness to stand by each other. And that is where Cameroon stands in an Africa of unstoppable quests for dignity and respect.” He noted that since the Independence of Cameroon in 1960 their deep enduring friendship with

Liberia has been based on a mutual willingness to collaborate in a world of unhealthy rivalries and to train each other’s youth. “Redynamization of our relations is expressly desired by both Presidents Joseph

Boakai and Paul BIYA. Under the management of Foreign Ministers Madam Sara Beysolow-Nyanti and Mr. Mbella Mbella, our excellent historic ties must procure more dividends for our restless youth. We must, therefore, be more consistent and strategic in such areas as agriculture and animal breeding, in adapted, transposable education-(both bilingual and vocational-considering our geo-linguistic locations), in diplomacy, in health, in training managers of decentralization, in reinforcing the professional capacity of our translators and interpreters, in mining, in sports and professional sports trainers (for our schools and colleges), in cinematography or in the production of cultural audio-visual documentation etc,” Amb. Gang noted.

Among other things, Ambassador Gang noted that increased travel to Cameroon by Liberian citizens and officials and a stronger diplomatic presence in our capitals would help highlight and fructify advantages from Cameroon’s added value in the domains just cited. It may be noted that Cameroon’s introduction, since 2023, of its e-passport and e-visa systems has greatly reduced hassle for travelers.

Concluding, the Cameroonian envoy noted that Cameroon and Liberia are great countries adding, “We must not undervalue our strengths and potentials. We have much in common. Working sincerely and proudly together -side by side, we will over all prevail, we will advance our true, self-defined priorities be it in the areas of health, home-grown and inclusive economic progress, good governance, and human rights, peace, security, industrialization, or informatics, and, we shall achieve this with assured, better and more autonomous outcomes.

The 52″d Anniversary was under the theme, “The Army And Nation, Together for a United, Peaceful And Prosperous Cameroon.”