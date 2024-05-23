Liberia News: WAEC FROWNS ON TRENDING SOCIAL MEDIA POSTING

Monrovia-May-23-TNR:The Secretariat of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has observed with grave concern, the proliferation of what is believed to be questions and answers on the ongoing WASSCE for School Candidates, 2024, on the various social media, specifically Facebook, Telegram & WhatsApp platforms and has taken due cognizance of such unwarranted and unwholesome acts on the part of some unscrupulous individuals who are bent on bringing the Council to public disrepute.

Sadly, and regrettably, some of these individuals are school authorities.

The Secretariat wishes to state categorically that materials being shared or posted may be fictitious and cautions candidates and their parents along with school authorities to refrain from falling for such scam. The sole intent of these paper peddlers is to enrich themselves at the detriment of the candidates. The Secretariat wishes to assure the public that it has multi-dimensional measures in place to mitigate attempts by those bent on perpetrating this menace, as the Council is collaborating with state security actors to bring the perpetrators to book. The Council appreciates the level of support from these security actors in the fight against examination malpractice during the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2024 and is counting on them to be more robust in this fight for the betterment of the country’s educational system.

The Council is also calling on the public to assist in curbing this academic malfeasance by reporting any form of examination malpractice that will come to its notice.

The Secretariat, meanwhile, frowns on schools and candidates engaged in camping and the payment of flexibility fees for the sole purpose of being assisted before, during and after the administration of the examination and call on them to immediately desist or have themselves to blame for the consequences thereof.

Despite the unfortunate situation, the Council therefore pledges to remain a World Class Examining Body that conducts credible examinations in the public interest in Liberia and the subregion.