Liberia News: US$22,000 PROJECT FALLS PREY TO PIRACY

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-February-21-TNR:Few days ago, a Liberian international actor, Gregory ArtusFrank Sr. (Frank Artus) released a movie which has become the talk of the town.

Breaking of the Bush is a movie that brought to light the Liberian traditional practices and its ramifications. It’s a masterpiece movie that is set to make headline national and internationally. Liberians took to social media discussing the art works done by the Liberian international and his team.

Unfortunately, the team associated with the production of the movie might not benefit from their efforts with how things are proceeding with their art work. On February 19, 2024, Mr. Frank expressed frustration over how the work had gotten in the wrong hands and are making profit from it instead of the producers.

He said it is on the Liberian market without his knowledge. “We spent US$22,000 on this project, and we have not seen a penny,” he said.

According to him, the film is already on the Liberian market.Mr. Frank indicated that he and the team have no idea of these perpetrators parading with their movie in the communities stating, “Your please help us.”

He further wondered, “How do we benefit from our hard-earned labor.” In his post, Mr. Frank Sr. is seeking the help of the Government of Liberia and every well-meaning Liberian to help save his work from duplication. “Government really needs to come to our aid. Piracy is a crime,” Frank in a frustrated toneadded.

Liberia has a piracy law which was passed in 1976 and Section 15.31 of the law criminalizes piracy.

In this latest movie, Artus Frank takes the screen by storm once again with his latest release, ‘the breaking of the bush.’ Parts 1-3 of this captivating movie are taking the country by storm, shedding light on pressing issues like early child marriage and Female Genital Mutilation.

With rave reviews flooding in, it’s clear this very intriguing Liberian film is more than just entertainment-it’s a powerful commentary on Liberian culture and heritage. Through Artusand his team’s stellar performance and rich storytelling, audiences are treated to a mesmerizing journey through Liberia’s societal norms and traditions, showcasing the country’s vibrant cultural diversity.