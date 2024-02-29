Liberia News: US RENEWS SUPPORT TO GOV’T

Monrovia-February-29-TNR:President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Monday received a congratulatory phone call from the Vice President of the United States of America, Madam Kamala Harris.

During their conversation, Vice President Harris praised President Boakai for the peaceful democratic transfer of power from one administration to another.

She especially applauded the people of Liberia for their conduct during the electoral process which contributed to strengthening Liberia’s democratic credentials. Vice President Harris commended President Boakai for his messages delivered in both his inaugural address and annual message, where the Liberian Leader outlined his transformative agenda for the country, highlighting his zero-tolerance on corruption and other forms of government misconduct.

She reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support and commitment to Liberia’s endeavors to tackle the multifaceted challenges and build a resilient environment that fosters national development and economic prosperity.

The US Veep pledged her government’s commitment to supporting the Boakai led Administration especially in the areas of private sector investment and infrastructure development.

Vice President Harris expressed her willingness to receive President Boakai’s guidance on interventions the United States can make to sustain democracy and peace in Liberia and the sub-region.

She recognized Liberia’s willingness to support the United States on critical international issues, describing it as the true essence of the outstanding ties bonding the two countries.

President Boakai articulated his gratitude to the Vice President for reaching out to him and welcomed her commitment to work with his Administration. He informed Vice President Harris that the country faces severe economic and infrastructural challenges and the dire need for resuscitation.

The two countries enjoy longstanding bilateral relationship that span several decades. The US remains Liberia’s traditional ally, providing substantial support to different sectors.