Liberia News: ‘UP HANDS IN THE COOKIES JAR, TOO’

Monrovia-Hands of the ruling Unity Party (UP), according to suspended Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), are in the cookies jar when it comes to the expenditure of financial resources of the national entity.

Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis, suspended few months back by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in relation to her alleged involvement or misapplication of NOCAL assets including money, has begun spinning the table in light of her investigation by the LACC.

Dennis publicly accused the UP government of misappropriating company NOCAL funds for political activities.

In a live Facebook podcast aired last Thursday, May 15, 2025, she said she was being targeted by the Boakai-led administration as part of a broader political agenda.

Madam Dennis disclosed: “I recall vividly I said to them we sent L$2 million to Lofa County when the president was going to Lofa County for women empowerment.”

She further added that “We sent L$2 million to Margibi County for the UP Women’s Organization. We sent over L$1 million in Grand Cape Mount County.”

She is presently undergoing investigations by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), accused of financial impropriety and abuse of office between July and December 2024.

It is alleged that Dennis approved the purchase of a 2024 MG RX8 SUV from Cactus Motors for US$75,000—an amount investigators say far exceeds the vehicle’s actual market value of US$45,000.

It is also alleged that she conspired with the vendor to receive a US$30,000 kickback, which she then used to acquire another vehicle registered under her private business, Tanti Group of Company.

The suspended NOCAL CEO is also being interrogated for unilaterally awarding a US$585,000 consultancy contract to West Africa Geo-Services (WAGS), in violation of both the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) Act and the Public Financial Management (PFM) Law.

US$300,000 was reportedly disbursed without any adherence to standard procurement procedures, out of the amount.

Madam Dennis was not specific as to who exactly approached her to disburse the funds in question for use by the UP or the government.

However, the UP leadership or the government in particular is yet to respond to Dennis’ claims of their involvement in whatever happened at NOCAL for which she is paying the price.