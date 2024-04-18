Liberia News: UP ELDER COUNCIL WELCOMES WAR, ECONOMIC CRIME COURT

Monrovia-April-18-2024-TNR:The National Elder Council of the Unity Party has welcomed the intent expressed by the Legislature to establish War and Economic Crime Court in Liberia.

On March 5, 2024, over 40 members of the House of Representatives overwhelmingly signed a resolution for the establishment of the court in the country.

The Senate supported the House’s decision through similar expression of intent on Tuesday, April 9 with slide amendment, to the disbelief of many skeptics of that august body.

A Press Statement from the UP Elder Council said the council believes that when set up, the court will not only ensure that justice is served but it will also serve as deterrent to those who may want to engage in similar act.

The statement said the council has thanked President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for honoring one of his campaign promises which is the setting up of the War and Economic Crime Court in Liberia upon taking office as President of Liberia.

The statement further quoted the council as saying that President Boakai’s remarkable achievement with just three months in office is a clear indication that his administration will transform Liberia beyond the expectations of Liberians before completing the first year of his presidency

At the same time, the UP Elder Council is calling on President Boakai to constitute a Board of inquiry to investigate the Minister of State, Mr. Sylvester Grisgby for the three cars he reportedly received on behalf of the then transitional team but he’s yet to account for them.

The council is also concern about Minister Grisgby’s alleged failure to have followed the PPCC guidelines during the process of acquiring the three cars in question. The National Elder Council is an auxiliary of the Unity Party.