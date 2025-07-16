Liberia news: UP Condemns Counter-Protest

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The ruling Unity Party has officially denounced the planned counter-protest organized by the group named “Council of Patriots for JNB-JKK,” which they claim represents the Party’s standard-bearer.

The Unity Party emphasizes that it has not authorized any such gatherings and reaffirms its commitment to peaceful assembly and free speech.

In a statement released today, the Party called for a collective focus on governance and national development, urging individuals considering participating in protests to prioritize the nation’s stability over personal grievances.

“The Unity Party remains dedicated to upholding the constitutional rights of all Liberians but implores the public to maintain peace and order,” stated a Party spokesperson. “We must rise above provocation and focus on building a better future for our country”, the statement maintained.

Highlighting achievements in governance over the past two years, the Unity Party pointed to improvements in security, stabilization of basic commodity prices, and enhanced road connectivity, particularly in previously isolated regions during the rainy season.

Additionally, the Party reaffirmed its commitment to combating corruption and boosting Liberia’s international reputation while actively seeking investment opportunities for job creation through trade and bilateral engagements.

The Unity Party criticized members of the organizing committee for the upcoming protest, suggesting that many of them were previously in powerful positions during challenging times for the nation.

They maintained that their past inaction tarnished the country’s image, and the current government is focused on governance reform and the provision of essential social services, as outlined in its Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Furthermore, the Party requested that all partisans and members of the Rescue Mission refrain from participating in the counter-protest or any related events planned for July 17, 2025.

The ruling establishment expressed gratitude to national security forces for their professionalism in maintaining law and order and encouraged the Liberia National Police (LNP) to uphold the highest standards in ensuring peaceful assembly while safeguarding public order.

