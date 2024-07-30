Liberia News: ‘Undiplomatic And Insensitive’

By: Moses M. Tokpah

Liberia-The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has termed as undiplomatic and insensitive Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey’s assertions about United States role in Liberia over the decades.

MOVEE in a press release issued over the weekend said while Dr. Pailey’s assertions contain some cogent diplomatic issues regarding Liberia’s relationship with the US, it holds the view that it was undiplomatic for her to have used such occasion to make such arguments.

The opposition political party stated that while it respects the Independence Day Orator’s freedom to express her views which is guaranteed under Liberian laws, and all universally accepted laws on freedom of expression to have made her position on Liberia-US Relationship, it thinks her assertion that “the US has benefited more from Liberia than Liberia has from the US” was an unprovoked attack on the long-standing relationship subsisting between Liberia and the United States of America.

MOVEE further stated that Dr. Pailey was being insensitive and ungrateful to the many contributions the US has made and continues to make towards Liberia since Independence.

The Party asserted that based on the numerous direct financial supports, especially through USAID and other indirect contributions the US continues to make through many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and institutions, it would be ungrateful for any Liberian, like Dr. Pailey to have used a national oration to denigrate and underrate Liberia’s most globally recognized ally in the United States of America.

However, the Movement for Economic Empowerment has called on the Unity Party led-government to take some cues from the orator’s criticism of Liberia’s relationship with the US, by holding strategic bilateral partnership dialogues with the US Government regarding mutual benefits.

Meanwhile, the Party has welcomed the myriads of issues raised in the speech by Dr. Pailey. MOVEE furthered that it agrees with Dr. Pailey that Liberia’s purpose for Independence, which was to free black slaves who settled on this land in having sovereignty needs a radical re-imagination.

MOVEE said when we consider the essence of a country’s independence, it encompasses freedom, self-determination, and the country’s ability to chart her own future to the benefit of its citizens, adding that judging from Liberia’s 177 years of existence as an independent nation, the country has not met this combined purpose.

The Party explained that it may agree that freedom and self-determination may be seen as being realized to some extent, but the fundamental argument of charting Liberia’s future to the benefit of all citizens still remains elusive as a sovereign nation, noting that Liberia’s future to the benefit of all citizens squarely lies with those entrusted with the leadership of the country.

MOVEE continued that since Liberia’s Independence in 1847, it is unarguable that Liberia’s entrusted authorities, past governments have failed on this front, and the current government is still grabbling with this fundamental purpose.

“Therefore, the Movement for Economic Empowerment commends Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey for reminding all Liberians of the challenges that have hindered our governments over the years from ensuring that Liberia realizes this fundamental purpose of independence; ensuring that the citizens benefit from its sovereignty” the release states.

MOVEE expressed hope that the Unity Party led-government can receive the orator’s message in good faith, and focus on changing the narratives to the benefit of all Liberians.

In a related development, MOVEE, a constituent member of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has described as hasty, rash and unanalytical response from the CDC to the Independence Day Orator’s Message regarding Liberia-US Relations.

According to MOVEE, the ‘unsophisticated condemnation’ made by the Congress for Democratic Change on the Independence Day Orator’s Message regarding Liberia-US relations was deceptive, ill-advised and un-consultative.

The Party has assured all Liberians that the party as an ideological and policy-driven opposition will remain objective in its analysis of national issues.

“MOVEE will continue to posit itself as a constructive, responsible, mature and policy-driven opposition that will commend, condemn and offer recommendations to the government where necessary” it indicates.