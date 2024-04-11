Liberia News: UNCLE CHOPS NEPHEW

By Alphonso Abu Bonar

Monrovia-April-11-2024-TNR:The remote town of Barraken in Maryland County has been thrown into a state of shock, following a gruesome attack on a young man by his uncle for allegedly having an affair with the man’s wife.

Francis S. Taylor, an inhabitant of Barraken, has been accused of chopping his nephew, Prince G. Nyemah with a cutlass, resulting in serious injury to the young man’s arm. The incident occurred on April 9, 2024, at 4:45 pm.

The motive for the attack, according to the victim, was that his uncle, Mr. Taylor, accused him of having an affair with his wife, Esther Nyemah.

However, the young man vehemently denied the allegations, stating that he has always regarded his aunt as a mother figure and that he could never have such thoughts about her. “I am innocent of all these allegations,” said Prince Nyemah. “I have always seen her as a mother, and I can’t have any romantic feelings towards her.”

Mr. Taylor, however, insists that his nephew is guilty of the crime, and claims that he has evidence to back up his accusation. However, the victim and his family have denied any wrongdoing and are demanding justice.

The case has sparked outrage in the local community, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the matter. The victim’s family has filed a complaint with the police, and Mr. Taylor is currently in police custody as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the victim is said to have not been receiving treatment due to financial crisis and the lack of drugs at the government hospital in the surrounding area, but expressed gratitude for the support received from the community, and called for prayers.

For her part, Esther Nyemah told a team of reporters that the actions of her husband were not the first time. She alleged that she was also chopped by her husband on the same accusation that took him to jail for almost seven months in River Gee County.

“Francis Taylor and I have been together since 2001 and we have 9 children but unfortunately, 1 passed, I was also chopped by him before on the same allegations. I called on the Liberia National Police to investigate and place him in jail so that he can learn from his mistakes,” wife of Francis Taylor explained.

Francis Taylor is currently in police custody pending police preliminary investigation.

In a follow-up statement, the arresting officer stated that the matter is being taken very seriously and that they are committed to conducting a thorough and unbiased investigation.

He has also appealed to the public to remain calm and allow the police to do their job.

The case has raised several questions about family relations and the role of traditional and cultural norms in modern society according to community members. It has also highlighted the importance of due process and the rule of law in ensuring that justice is served.

Many citizens have called for more education and awareness on these issues to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.