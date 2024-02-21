Liberia News: UL BEGINS PAYMENT OF PART-TIME INSTRUCTORS

Monrovia-February-21-TNR:The Administration of the University of Liberia (UL) announces that it will begin paying its part-time instructors this week after successfully resolving outstanding issues, including funding, to begin the new semester.

The payment of part-time instructors was a key condition that prevented the resumption of normal academic activities. Therefore, the resumption of classes, which was scheduled for Monday, February 19, 2024, has been postponed until all payment of arrears is adequately addressed.

A new date for the resumption of classes will be announced later this week. The decision to postpone the resumption of classes until key issues are resolved was made after an emergency virtual UL Cabinet Meeting held late evening on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The UL Administration is working with key stakeholders, including the Government of Liberia, UL Faculty Association (ULFA), UL Staff Association (ULSA), and the student leadership to ensure the necessary preparations are put into place to ensure a smooth academic semester.