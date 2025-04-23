Liberia News: UCI, Others Not Involved In Rebegging

Monrovia-An independent investigation conducted by the Media for Consumer Protection at various warehouses of major rice importers at the Freeport of Monrovia discovered no foulplay, meaning the companies mentioned are not involved in rebegging contrary to reports.

The media group investigation stemmed from social media report which claimed that UCI and other rice importers in the country, is involved in the rebegging of dirty rice for supply on the Liberian market.

According to the investigation, there has been no rebegging of dirty or contaminated rice in any of the warehouses of UCI, Supplying West Africa Traders, Inc. { SWAT}, Fouta Corporation, and Founi Brothers contrary to the social media report.

The media advocacy group during its investigation, paid a surprise and unannounced visit to the warehouses of the four major rice importers including UCI to authenticate, verify, and confirm the allegation. During the impromptu visit, the team of reporters from the Media for Consumer Protection were given easy access to UCI’s facilities and warehouse. They were also given the opportunity to take photographs of rice and every activities that are taking place within the warehouse.

However, the Media for Consumer Protection investigation has established that the social media report against UCI is false, misleading and lacked any iota of truth.

Contrary to the social media report of the rebagging of dirty rice by UCI, the media advocacy group for consumer’s investigation discovered high quality and very clean various kinds of rice stockpile in huge quantity in UCI warehouse.

Some of the customers who went to purchase rice at UCI warehouse at the Freeport of Monrovia told the Media for Consumer Protection that their sales has increase and there is more consumer demand for the UCI’s rice because of the best quality and taste.

The media group investigation also established that the UCI’s warehouse has a large storage capacity and a well-organized stockpiling system with proper ventilation and good hygienic condition.

The Media for Consumers Protection has observed that the rice is good for human consumption.