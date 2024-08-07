Liberia News: Two Female Journalists Showcase Liberian Made Products at Investment Conference

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Liberia-Two Liberian female journalists are among dozens of entrepreneurs showcasing their Liberian made products at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s Ministerial Complex where the government is holding an investment forum.

Madam Dennis Nimpson, Director of a locally produced natural bissap juice and madam Estelle Liberty Kemoh, manager of the Purukpen Agriculture Farm that also produces plantain fufu and Deepah (dust of dried cassava), inspired many for venturing into such alluring ventures.

Madam Nimpson in an interview revealed that she started six years back with the production of the juice in her community and church and three years later, she decided to brand and publicize it from being a community-based business.

She said, “Lots of our customers appreciate it,” stressing that progress has been made since they decided to take the business to the general public.

Besides the progress, Nimpson underscored challenges being faced in getting the material used that are imported amid current financial burdens. She added that with little resources, she is making the necessary gains.

The journalist/ entrepreneur said, “We are doing our best ensuring that DENJAREN Bissap can be known in Liberia as one of the best natural drinks produced by Liberians.”

She said the product is rich in its natural taste and has lots of health benefits.

Madam Nimpson said the product helps with digestion, serves as energy buster, increase blood level, and also helps with other complications in the human system.

Asked about her source of funding, the Liberian journalist said, “for now it is just family sourcing a business that is why we seeking investment we can have investors coming in.”

She said her dream is to enlarge the business to be able to supply the Liberian populace.

Also, Iren Borbor, a volunteer at the Purukpen Agriculture Farm said their product (plantain dust) are used to make fufu while the dried cassava dust used to make Deepah are produced from their farm.

Before now, Purukpen Agriculture Farm used to only sell their products to other end users, but they have decided to add values to the products last February.

She said, “The deeper is sold for three hundred (L$300.00) and the plantain powder which is very nourishing too is sold for seven hundred (L$700.00).”

Unlike Dennis Nimpson’s DENJAREN Bissap, Estelle Liberty Kemoh’s Purukpen Agriculture Farm has an initial partner.

Iren said, “For now, we are only partnering with UNIDO.”

UNIDO is a United Nations Industrial Development Organization that seeks to practical solutions to pressing global challenges.