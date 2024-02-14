Liberia News: TWEH, PAYE, KRUAH OTHERS APPOINTED

Monrovia-Feb-14-TNR:President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr., has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Ministry of Post & Telecommunication (MPT), the Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The appointments also affect the Ministry of Transport (MOT), the Ministry of Justice (MOJ), the Ministry of Labor (MOL), the Liberia Business Registry (LBR), the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), the National Security Agency (NSA), the Civil Service Agency (CSA), the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA)

Those nominated are, Mr. William K. Mulbah-Deputy Inspector General for Administration, Liberia National Police (LNP); Atty. J. Nelson Freeman, Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Liberia National Police (LNP); Mr. Simeon Frank, Deputy Inspector General for Crime Services, Liberia National Police (LNP); Ms. Sadatu L.M Reeves, Deputy Inspector General for Training & Manpower Development, Liberia National Police (LNP) and Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Minister, Ministry of Justice (MOJ).

Others nominated by President Boakai yesterday include Mr. Wilmot Paye, Minister, Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME); Mr. Augustine S. Karpeh, Deputy Minister for Post, Ministry of Post & Telecommunication (MPT); Ms. Charlene Taylor, Assistant Minister for Afro-Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA); Mr. Rudolph Gbee Natt, Deputy Minister for Roads and Rails, Ministry of Transport (MOT); Ms. Patience B. Randall, Registrar General, Liberian Business Registry (LBR) and Mr. Sayweh Tunny Copper, Assistant Commission, Business Unit, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

Others are, Mr. Julius D. Dennis, Director General, of Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA); Mr. Patrick Doe, Deputy Director for Administration, of National Security Agency (NSA); Darlington A.P Smith, Deputy Director General for Human Resource Management, Civil Service Agency (CSA); Mr. M. Boakai Jaleiba, Vice President for Administration, National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) and Mr. Al Hasan Fadiga, Deputy Director for Operations, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

According to an Executive release, President Boakai has nominated Cllr. Cooper Kruah as Minister of Labor. These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.