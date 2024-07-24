Liberia News: Tweh Not Worry

Liberia-The Former Finance Minister under the administration of President George Weah, Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. has said he is not worried over the statement made by the Inspector General of Police.

That at the apocopate time, he will release what he termed as real facts on the case.

Mr. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr made the statement on his official Facebook page late Tuesday.

His comments followed a press conference held by the Inspector General of Police, Col. Greogory Coleman, that several persons including Samuel Tweah, Senator Bill Twehway of Rivercess County, ex-Health Minister Willametta Jallah, Norris Tweah, Vice president for University of Liberia Relations, and many others were considered as Persons of Interest (POI). The police said it has reopened the case of the controversial death of former Internal Audit Agency (IAA) Director, Barten Nyeswah.

On his official page, he said, “ We welcome police investigation under a new Government to independently re-establish facts in the death of our dear friend and brother Barthan Nyeswa among other deaths that were politically weaponized.”

He said last Friday, he received a call from his brother Cllr Norris Tweah who informed him that the police was interested in speaking with persons who were either friends with Barthan, who may have been observed with him on the evening prior to his tragic incident, seen at his house or who may have visited the JFK Memorial hospital where he had been taken. “Norris stated he had already spoken with the police and encouraged me to do the same” he said.

He furthered that on the morning of the incident upon receiving a call from his brother Norris, reporting the incident, I had called Dr. Williameetta Jallah, the Government’s chief medical official and Mr Bill Twehway, another close friend of Barthan to report the incident and that we were all headed at the JFK where Barthan had been taken by Norris.

He added: “Upon speaking to the police, I will release publicly the information I avail. I welcome this moment of authentic truth- telling and fact-finding so that the demons of lies, duplicity and propaganda that have long harried our people over the last six years for political purposes can hopefully and finally be exorcised and laid to rest!

The Nyeswah case is one of several cases left undone by the LNP under the leadership of former Inspector General, Patrick Sudue that the new administration wants to bring to full closure, but not on the surface. Also, some of the cases being looked into by the Cold Case Unit (LNP-CCU) of the Police include the highly debated death of three boys in St. Paul River in Bong County, the death of Emmanuel Barten Nyeswua, Director General of the IAA, and the arms and ammunitions seized from the free port of Monrovia. Police Inspector General, Col. Gregory O. Coleman told reporters that the LNP have invited several persons of interest to help the LNP with investigation into these major cases.

“These people have been invited to come over for investigation” he said. The Police IG said some of them have been going through investigation and from information gathered, the LNP have invited additional persons of interest to the case. “They have been served letters, but we have not spoken to some of them yet,” IG Coleman said. In the seizure and recovery ammunitions at the Free Port of Monrovia, he also told the media that they have charged suspect Boyd Benjamin Baker of the United States of America in abstentia with Criminal Conspiracy, smuggling, supplying fire arms, destructive devices and possession and sale of physical objects for lethal use, etc. He said the LNP is working with International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to help with arrest of suspect Barker.

On the case involving St. Moses (the death of the three boys), the LNP boss said investigation established that one person was reported dead and the two are still missing in keeping with Chapter 25, sub chapter 25.3 of the Civil Protection Law of Liberia. Chapter 25, sub chapter 25.3 of the Civil Protection Law of Liberia states: “When a person is missing, when he has not been heard from or communicated with, within the period of seven (7) years, then that person is presumed dead.” The LNP-CCU told the press conference that their investigation did not establish criminality on the part of Moses Ashossouhle and Abraham Samuel, thus exonerating them from the criminal investigation.

Besides these cases, he said the LNP-CCU is actively looking into other cases of interest. During the administration of former Liberia President Weah, many cases were investigated by members of the Liberia National Police, but either there were no findings or the accused walked free. Though not proven, fingers pointed at top government officials for the deaths of Nyeswah and other authors who were believed to have been in possession of information or financial records that could damage the sitting government.

Within eight days, from October 3-10 2020, four deaths involved Emmanuel Barten Nyeswua, director general, Liberia Internal Audit Agency, and Albert Peters, Gifty Lama, and George F. Fanbutu, who were all with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).