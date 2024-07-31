Liberia News: Tweh Not Guilty

By Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia-A Civil Society Organization, the Coalition for Peace and Democracy (CPC) has urged some Liberians who are calling for the imprisonment of the former Minister of Finance, Samuel Tweh to discontinue.

According to Charles Wilson, Executive Director of CPC, the former Finance Minister has not been convicted of the allegation brought by the Liberian Government, stressing “he is not guilty.”

He called on the public to give the legal process chance to get to the nitty-gritty of the issue in keeping with due process.

Wilson told reporters Tuesday that the government’s decision to fight corruption is prudent, but noted that such efforts should not be politically motivated by attacking a group of political actors in a form of witch-hunt.

He further disclosed that the peace and stability of the country depends on every Liberian, regardless of their political parties.

Mr. Wilson assertion is as a result of the Monrovia City Court recent writ of arrest for former Finance Minister, Samuel Tweh and others on ‘elaborate scheme and conspiracy to defraud the Liberian government.’

According to Wilson, the writ of arrest is being misunderstood by the public as guilty verdict without the due process.

Tweh reacted to the Government arrest warrant as political witch-hunt.

“My fellow Liberians, partisans, friends and family: today a politically motivated witch-hunt has been officially launched against my person, calling for my arrest. Over the last six years, I have been a major political target and have faced falsely devilish accusations, spanning from a so-called 25 million mop up propaganda through the 16 billion concoctions to so many other fabrications intended to besmirch my reputation and derail my political institution” he indicated.