Bassa-May-1-2024-TNR:Construction of the new Liberian Government Hospital in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County is steadily progressing as a key step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility in the county.

The ambitious project, funded jointly by ArcelorMittal Liberian and the Government, is being spearheaded by the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE).

The project is costed at USD 3.5 million.

An entire hospital complex, the facility comprises twenty-one distinct buildings, including vital facilities such as the Surgical Ward, Laboratory, Pediatric Unit, Medical In-Patient Department (IPD), Laundry, Male and Female Wards, Emergency Ward, and Triage area, etc.

It aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the community as the current hospital facility located on New York Street in Buchanan City lacks the basic space and requirements to provide medical services for the coastal county.

It has been ravaged by fire on more than 2 occasions.

With the elevation of the first eight structures well underway, optimism fills the air as progress signifies the imminent transformation of healthcare delivery in Buchanan.

The impact of this endeavor extends beyond just constructing mere structures, as ArcelorMittal Liberia extends its support to the Government in constructing another vital healthcare facility in Seykimpa, Nimba County.

This collaborative effort between the government and ArcelorMittal Liberia underlines a shared commitment to bolstering Liberia’s healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to quality medical services.

ArcelorMittal Liberia says the investment in these healthcare projects transcends mere philanthropy; it embodies a belief in the power of a healthy population to drive economic growth and social progress.

ArcelorMittal Liberia wrote on its official Facebook page: “A healthy population is a productive population.”

The company says by improving access to quality healthcare, such initiatives not only alleviate the burden of disease but also empower individuals to live more productive lives and actively participate in social and economic development.

For years now ArcelorMittal Liberi has made meaningful contributions to ensure a robust healthcare infrastructure that goes beyond treating illnesses and serves as a cornerstone for building resilient communities and fostering sustainable development.

AML is credited for providing sustained support to the Government if Liberia to defeat the Ebola virus disease which claimed more than four thousand lives.