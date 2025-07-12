Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

‎By Othello S. Nime

MONROVIA- Liberia – July 12, 2025 – A heartbreaking fire incident has plunged the Du-Port Road Community into grief, claiming the lives of three children and a pregnant woman in the early hours of Saturday morning.

‎

‎According to eyewitness accounts, the fire broke out while most residents were asleep. The co-chairperson of the community recounted that he was alerted by the sound of children crying. By the time he and others responded, the house was already engulfed in flames, leaving little chance for rescue. The children died instantly in the blaze.

‎The pregnant woman, though initially able to escape the fire with severe burns, was rushed to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital. Sadly, she was later pronounced dead due to the extent of her injuries.

‎

‎The three children were the offspring of a single mother known in the area for selling food at night along the Du-Port Road Junction to support her family.

‎

‎“The fire was too strong. We came outside to help, but there was nothing we could do. I immediately called the police,” said, community’s chair-lady. “By the time the fire service arrived, it was already too late.”

‎

‎The deceased children father could barely express himself during a brief interview. “I have lost everything,” he wept. “They were my life, my joy. I don’t know how I will move on from this.”

‎

‎The Liberia National Police have taken control of the scene and launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined as of press time.

‎

‎The tragic event has sparked widespread sorrow and frustration among community members. Residents gathered at the site of the burnt structure, many in tears, while others voiced concerns about the lack of timely emergency response.

‎

‎“This is a wake-up call,” one resident said. “We need quicker intervention from fire and rescue services. These lives could have been saved.”

‎Community members are now appealing to the government of Liberia to provide assistance to the grieving families. They are also calling for the implementation of stronger fire safety awareness measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

