By: Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah,Southeast contributing writer

Sinoe County, Liberia –July 14, 2025—A dangerous new street drugs known as “Spark and Died” has claimed the lives of two young men in District Two, Sinoe County, sparking outrage and fear throughout the community.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Joseph Krombo and Swenti Togba, popularly known as “T. Boy.” According to eyewitness reports, Joseph was rushed to a local clinic by friends but was pronounced dead upon arrival. T. Boy reportedly died at the Government Camp Clinic shortly after ingesting the same substance.

The incident has intensified growing concerns over the rise in drug-related deaths in the county.

Community members including women, elders, youth, and market vendors have expressed deep alarm and are organizing a peaceful protest to demand swift action from local authorities.

“We cannot sit back while our children are being destroyed by drugs,” said one community elder. “We need the government to step in now before more lives are lost.”

The outbreak of “Spark and Died” underscores the urgent need for public health intervention and stronger law enforcement measures to curb the spread of dangerous narcotics in the area.

Residents are calling on local leaders to take immediate steps to crack down on drug trafficking and invest in youth education and rehabilitation programs.

As the community mourns, the tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of substance abuse and the collective responsibility to protect Liberia’s future generations.

