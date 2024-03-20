Liberia News: TODEE RESIDENTS RETURN TO CREEKS WATER FOR DRINKING

Monrovia-March-20-TNR:Several residents of various towns and villages within Todee Statutory District, Montserrado County have alarmed over the poor installation of hand pumps, provided by WaterAid-Liberia in the respective towns.

A team of WASH Net Reporters who visited the towns interviewed Mamiah Peterson a resident of Nyehan number Two in Todee District where WaterAid -Liberia constructed a hand pump on the school’s campus intended to provide safe and clean drinking water for the students and residents but unfortunately, Madam Peterson highlighted serious constrains residents are faced with to fetch water from the handpump due to its malfunctional condition.

“Since the people put this pump here it is hard to pump the water, it will take a long time before the water will come, so we are asking organizations to come and help us repair our pump, we are suffering for water,” she noted.

What is more stagnating according to Banu Paker is that they as residents of Billy Town have to return to the creek to fetch water for cooking and sometimes drinking due to the malfunctioning of their handpump.

According to her, inhabitants have to undergo difficulties to be able to fetch water from the hand pump that was provided by WaterAid -Liberia.

“We will pump for long before small water come out, so we have to go back to the creek to get water, if you want to cook and you cannot get water from the pump, you just have to go to the creek,” she indicated.

Paker did not hold back in highlighting the negative effect on their livelihood and safety as a result of the poorly constructed handpump by WaterAid-Liberia, which prompted them to return to the creek as an alternative to have water, describing the source of such water as unsafe.

Jese Grant and Samuel Willie of Kerkulah Willie Town asserted that the residents are experiencing challenges in getting water from the handpump that was constructed by Water Aid-Liberia due to the location of the facility.

According to Grant and Willie, the one handpump is unable to meet the needs of the populaces, something that allows them to call on other organizations to come to their aid.