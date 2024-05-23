Liberia News: TO PROTECT LIBERIAN JOBS

Monrovia-May-23-TNR:The Minister of Labour, Hon. Cllr, Cooper W. Kruah has denied the issuance and renewal of alien work Permits to over sixty illegal migrant workers and imposed fines on several other employment entities across the country.

The Minister’s action was triggered by persistent violation by the affected entities by having non-Liberians in their employ without valid Liberia Work Permits.

A Labour Ministry Press release issued in Monrovia quotes Minister Kruah as stressing that the affected illegal migrant workers and their employment entities have violated section four (4) B of the Ministry’s 2019 Revised Regulation #17 which calls for preferential treatment for Liberians in the workplace or employment opportunities in keeping with the LiberianizationPolicy.

The Labour Ministry release further quotes the Minister as expressing frustration over the persistent violation by these illegal immigrant workers and their employer entities to adhere to repeated warnings from the Ministry to ensure that jobs soleyreserved for Liberian citizens cannot be occupied by non-Liberians, unless they are not available under a competitive bidding process.

The fines imposed on the violating illegal migrant workers and their employers range from US$1,000.00 to US$ 10,000.00 and must be paid to Government revenue within a 48-hour period of face much higher penalties for failure, the release further quotes the Labour Minister as stressing.

Releasing list of the affected foreign workers and employment entities facing penalty for such violation, the Minister named: Vinay Building Material Store in Johnsonville, Uptown Community; Hot Pot Incorporated, located on the Japan Freeway; Fortune Trading center, Saiful Business Center situated in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, among others.

Minister Kruah also noted that apart from the United States Two Thousand Dollar fines imposed on each of these business entities for illegal employment of alien workforce without obtainment or renewal of valid work permits, each individual migrant worker was also slammed with maximum fines of One Thousand United States Dollars, in line with standing labourregulations.

The Labour Ministry release disclosed that more than thirty nine business entities and over sixty non-Liberian illegal workers have been affected by the Ministry’s latest action.

Meanwhile, several other companies and alien workers across the country found liable, not in compliance with the Ministry of Labour Work Permit obtainment and renewal guidelines have been cited to appear at the Labour Ministry for scrutiny.

They include: Vinay Building Material Store in Johnsonville Uptown Community, with employees fined identified as NeerajSkuharan and Pawa Mausuhani; Hot Pot Incorporated, Fortune Trading Corporation, Saiful Business Center and HimelBusiness Center, among others.