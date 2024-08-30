Liberia News: Tension Mars Special Sitting At Capitol Building
As Speaker Kofa Suspends Review of Draft Recast Budget
By Mark N. Mengonfia
Liberia-Serious tension is looming at the National Legislative as legislative staffers are expressing disdain over lack of benefits for the ongoing special sitting.
Legislators returned for a special sitting in keeping with Article 32 (b) of the Constitution, beginning August 29, 2024 to September 19, 2024.
Lawmakers returning for a special sitting is consistent with President Joseph Boakai’s Proclamation as enshrined in article 32 (b) of the Constitution to review pending national issues, including the recast budget.
“The President shall, on his own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one fourth of the total membership of each house, and proclamation, extend a regular session of the Legislature beyond the date for adjournment or called a special extraordinary session of that body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergencies and concerns,” the constitution said.
Speaker Koffa at Thursday’s Session said the call back is based on an agreement reached by members of the legislature and not the President.
While commending his colleagues for their unwavering dedication to public service under challenging conditions, the Speaker also dispelled information that they returned to the capitol at their own behest, not by the president.
He said: “The dedication shown by my fellow Representatives in returning to work without compensation is evidence of their commitment to the welfare of our nation.”
Speaker Koffa described the action as a collective effort to ensure they fulfill their legislative duties in the best interest of the country.
The reported ‘free service’ is being detested by staffers of central administration.
They are considering go-slow action for their benefits for the time they are expected to stay at the capitol building for the special sitting.
Some of them were heard in the corridors saying it is becoming a tradition by the Kofa administration to deny them just benefit.
“This is the same thing they did with our gas slip. Leadership took it as if we do not have families at home. For this one, Boakai will know about it and those who are afraid should not come for our meeting,” they were heard complaining.
At the same time, Speaker Kofa has suspended review of Liberia’s draft recast budget, saying that the leadership will take charge until ongoing investigation is concluded.
Both Executive and Legislative Branches are blaming each other in light of alterations done to the approved national budget.
While the President’s proclamation was being read, Representative Yekeh Kolubah prayed that they should not discuss any draft recast budget on grounds that the Executive ‘fingered’ the budget.
Such practice, he argued, engendered serious integrity issue on the budget process, which he described as a national instrument.
