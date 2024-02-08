LIBERIA NEWS: TENSION IN UP

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-Feb 8-Tension is said to be mounting within the Unity Party as well as its alliances and the office of the Liberian President Joseph Nyumah Boakai over those he is nominating to key government positions.

The constitution gives the Liberian the exclusive rights to nominate any Liberian to a position in the government without interference from anyone.

But following the November 14 runoff presidential election that brought the Unity Party-led government to power thus electing President Boakai, it had not been a peaceful nominating process by the Liberian president.

One of those who is now downhearted is Martin K. Kollie a strong campaigner of the Rescue Mission that brought President Boakai to the presidency.

In a short post on his social media, Mr. Kollie expressed disheartening over those whom President Boakai nominated to key government positions. “Some of the latest appointees are just high school graduates while top-notch professionals are being sidelined, “he noted.

According to him, the action by the Liberian leader was not the change they opted for as a Rescue Mission. “This is not the change. Who’s advising our president? Mr. Kollie inquired but no response. He told the public through a post on his social media page that he is not in the know of who is advising the President emphasizing that, “Since our calls are not being answered, I will do a letter titled.”

Mr. Kollie told the public that he would write a letter that would be titled, Good President, Bad Advisor. Mr. Kollie is not the only supporter of President Boakai who is crying foul for the nomination process of the President.

Since the nomination process, several UP partisans and supporters have been raising issues over President Boakai’s decision to nominate those they considered as outsiders.