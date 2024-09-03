Liberia News: Tension Forced MOVEE Chairman to Resign

By Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia-The embattled National Chairman of the opposition Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) Robert Sammie has resigned as national chairman and party member.

His resignation comes amid heightened tension within the ranks and file of the party occasioned by different political maneuverings and alignment interests involving some members of the party.

Mr. Sammie said he has already communicated his resignation to the party’s political leader, Mr. Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah.

Following his return to the country, he said he visited the Party’s Headquarters and observed the party was not in a good standing and condition, in terms of different views from their partisans including complaints taken to the National Elections Commission by some of their partisans.

The former National Chairman further disclosed that the party is divided over political alignment, with some partisans craving association with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) up to 2029, whilst others are seeking alliance with the Unity Party.

Apart from the events plaguing MOVEE, Sammie said the decision to resign is also shrouded in the unfortunate situation of him not being paid for the past seven months as a Foreign Service personnel.

“All of these things are a complex situation that has informed my decision,” Sammie further disclosed.

“As a person I did not support any of the conflicting groups in the party. Due to such conflict, I believed it was time for me to disengage from the party and focus on different things,” he said.

On the overall, Sammie said the trend of politics in Liberia is out of order, noting that the opposition can be wrong in their actions and a person within the opposition can be in the position to criticize such opposition that was doing the wrong thing.

“The government can be wrong as well, but in the political culture of Liberia, the opposition always sees the negative of the government and not the positive,” he said.