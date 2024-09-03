Liberia News: TEACH for Liberia Launches Design for Change, ICAN Club at the YMCA

By Jamesetta D Williams

The Chief Executive Officer of a non-governmental organization ‘TEACH FOR LIBERIA’ Madam Alicia Ann Caesar said about 150 young people will be introduced to a design thinking approach focused on the teaching ways of developing local and sustainable solutions in Liberia.

Madam Caesar spoke at the opening ceremony of the Design for Change recently at the YMCA.

She said ICAN Club with focus on the impact of climate change will develop a practical applications centered on poor waste management for primary students.

According to her, the program is being implemented in partnership with the Young Man Christian Association of Liberia (YMCA), indicating the program will create a platform to enable Liberian youth develop and learn each day about the impact of climate change.

Madam Caesar said the program will be held in phrases and be climaxed with an innovation solutions day where young people will be provided the platform to displace their ideas in relation to what they have learned.

“The wining team will walk away with a school supplies,” she said, and added that the program is intended to support Goal 13 of the United Nations Sustainable Goal Development.

She further called on all young people to take absolute control of the opportunity the program provides, and urged them to be creative in developing different ideas by turning waste materials into something substantial.