Liberia News: “TAKE OWNERSHIP”

Monrovia-March-26-TNR:Citizens of Grand Cape Mount County have been advised to take ownership of whatever projects Bea Mountain Mining Corporation is providing them as their corporate development benefits.

The call comes few days after the company contracted a water dredging company to provide affected communities of BMMC mines with safe drinking water.

In an interview, Mr. Lassanna K. Sanbullah, Chairperson for the resettles from Larjor-Kinjor said, “We from Larkor-Kinjor, this is our area.”

He reminded his fellow citizens that where the Kinjor is currently located used to be a forest and the company resettled them there making the place theirs. He advised his fellow citizens to maintain what has been given them by the company on grounds that it is theirs and not for the company. “No need to spoil it,” he said.

Speaking of recent development about dredging of the pumps, Mr. Sanbulleh said even if there are chemical spilled in the rivers, they will not get affect because they will have a pump that will serve them with safe drinking water.

He said resettles are happy that the company has begun the construction of pumps that will help provide safe drinking water to their communities. “We are very happy about it. These are things that we want to see the company doing because we are friends and partners. That is why we do not want anything to hamper them,” Sanbullah added.