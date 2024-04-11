Liberia News: SUPERINTENDENTS WANT 1M INCREMENT IN BUDGET

Monrovia-April-11-2024-TNR:Several Superintendents of various counties are recommending an increment in the County Development Fund from the current US$200,000 to US$1 million in the national budget.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, twelve Superintendents recently nominated by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai appeared before the Senate Committee on Internal Affairs and Rural Development to state convincing reasons for their confirmation by Plenary of the Liberian Senate.

The Superintendents-designate who faced the Committee for their confirmation hearing include, Whioway Bryant, Montserrado, former Representative Alex Chersia Grant, Grand Gedeh, Henry Cole, Maryland, former Representative Byron W. Zahnwea, Rivercess, and Antoinette W. Nimely, Grand Kru Counties respectively.

Others are, Miatta Dorley, Bomi, Kou Meapeh, Nimba, LoleyahHawa Norris, Bong, Mike T. Swengbe, River Gee, J. LavelahMassaquoi, Lofa and Sam Zinnah of Gbarpolu Counties.

The Superintendents-designate described the yearly allocation of US$200,000 for the development of every county as a drop in the ocean, stressing that the development drive of a whole county cannot be actualized with a little US$200,000 placed in the national budget.

They jointly called on the Liberian Senate through its Committee on Internal Affairs and Rural Development to push the advocacy of increasing the CDF to at least US$1 million.

According to the Superintendents-designate, this recommendation, when given urgent attention and consideration by its reflection in the national budget, will adequately accelerate the growth, development and effective operations of the counties and further implement the President’s ARREST Agenda if confirmed.

The presidential nominees emphasized the enormous challenges each county encounters, which are yet to be resolved to a larger extent due to low budgetary allocation.

They named adherence to the rule of law by the citizens, supervision of ongoing and implemented national projects, keeping and strengthening the peace and stability of the country and uniting the people through various means, including dialogues among others.

At the same time, the Superintendents have promised, if confirmed and if their recommendation regarding increased budgetary allocation is considered by the Senate and extensively the 55th National Legislature, to serve with passion, put nationalism over personal interests, commitment and dedication in public service.

The nominees have however thanked President Joseph NyumaBoakai for their individual nomination to the post of County Superintendent as his proper representation to foster his agenda, promising to deliver the core.

The Senate Committee on Internal Affairs and Rural Development is chaired by Nimba County Senator, Prince Y. Johnson and co-chaired by Bomi County Senator, Edwin Melvin Snowe.

As a normal legislative tradition, the Committee upon conducting a confirmation, shall revert to the Committee Room, compile its report accompanied by a recommendation and submit said report to the plenary of the Liberian Senate, where a vote on the record will be taken by all duly seated senators in session to either reject or confirm the nominee (s).