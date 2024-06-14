Liberia News: SUP MAKES DEMANDS

Monrovia-The Vanguard Students Unification Party (SUP) has submitted a petition to the 55thLegislature urging that august body for action against human rights violations and the revision of all mineral agreements in the country.

The petition comes in the wake of incidents of violence and unrest, including the alleged attack on SUP member Christopher Walter Sisulu and the bloody protests at Bea Mountain Mining Company in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County.

The petition highlights the case of Christopher Walter Sisulu, a member of SUP who was reportedly subjected to a brutal attack on July 26, 2022, by individuals believed to be associated with the past ruling government, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Additionally, the petition draws attention to the recent protests at the Bea Mountain Mining Company in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County, which turned violent and resulted in injuries and casualties.

The protesters, who were demanding better working conditions and fair treatment from the mining company, were met with a heavy-handed response from security forces, leading to further tensions and unrest in the area.

In their petition, SUP called on the 55thLegislature to investigate these incidents of human rights violations and take necessary measures to ensure the protection of citizens’ rights and safety.

They also urged for a thorough review of all mineral agreements in Liberia to ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness in the exploitation of the country’s natural resources.

Meanwhile, the petition was received and hand delivered to representativeMukaKerkulahKamara of District#14 who is the chair on claims and petitions at the House of Representatives.

Rep. Kamara assured the petitioners that the communication will be placed before Plenary of the House for further discussion and actions thereafter.