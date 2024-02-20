Liberia News: SUP DESCENDS ON BOAKAI

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-Feb-20-TNR:The Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) has spoken for the first time since the ascendency of President Joseph NyumaBoakai saying that the and his Vice President miserably failed to pass a simple test of integrity.

Addressing a news conference yesterday in Monrovia, SUP noted that the Asset declaration by Boakai nearly 17 days after his inauguration is nothing but the same business as usual which he promised not to be. “Additionally, SUP sees the asset declaration by Mr. Boakai without publication as a mere bluff and a publicity stunt intended to blindfold the public in what clearly appears to be business as usual,” the campus based political party noted.

The Student Unification Party at the same time, called on Mr. Boakai to with immediate effect make his asset known to the public or prepare to write his first public exam to be administered by the Vanguard Party in the principal streets of Monrovia.

“The Vanguard Party demands to know the assets of Mr. Boakaiand his Vice President as asset declaration without publication undermines the spirit of transparency and accountability and signals Business as Usual.

SUP added, “If the Government of Mr. Boakai thinks we are joking, let them test the resolve of the Student Unification by not publishing their assets-SUP will have no regret in escorting the Boakai-Koung Administration to an early political martyrdom.”

The campus-based political party averred that it has detected early contradictions under the Boakai-Koung’s Administration specifically his deliberate refusal to declare his assets before taking office in line part 10.1 of the National Code of Conduct of the Republic of Liberia which states that, all public officials and employees of the government are mandated to declare their assets and liabilities before taking office and thereafter.

In strong words, SUP Chairman, Kwein noted, “Fellow compatriots, Mr. Boakai is noted for crowning himself as a very poor man who lives on loan and could not even afford his medical bill to the extent that a gofundme was organized to pay his bill and provide food for him. It is alarming that the same Boakai who could not afford a simple meal a day and a little medical bill a few months back turned into a philanthropist and millionaire just weeks after he was elected president.”

The student group further noted, “This self-proclaimed poor man in Mr. Boakai donated 10 million without disclosing the source of the funds. Similarly, the Unity Party which could not afford to pay the rent of its headquarters dished out nearly half of a million to its district leadership for uncontrollable amusement when the state-run University of Liberia is struggling to pay part-time instructors and provide buses for students. Mr. Boakai and his partisans preferred to merry make while they were taking over major government hospitals that do not have a common paracetimol, Mr. Boakai preferred to entertain his partisans with over US$365,000 while major roads around Monrovia remained in a very deplorable condition.”

SUP also noted that the Bureau for Intelligence of the Vanguard Student Unification Party has followed closely the recent hullabaloo within the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and has understood very clearly the intricacies surrounding the resignation of the former Chief of Staff of the AFL and short-term Defense Minister Major General Prince C. Johnson III. “We want to state very emphatically and would love to express grave concern over the politicization of the national army.