Liberia News: SUP ANNOUNCES UNSPECIFIED ACTION IF…

Monrovia-February-27-TNR:The Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) of the University of Liberia has frowned on the indefinite closure of the nation’s highest institution of learning and has at the same time demanded the immediate reopening of the University of Liberia.

The campus-based student political party has at the same time given a 72-hours ultimatum for the reopening of the University of Liberia and called on the Boakai-Koung Government to settle ULFA liabilities and warns against the politicization of education at university.

“The Vanguard Student Unification Party through the institution and mandate of its Politburo, Central Committee and concomitantly General Congress vehemently frowns on the closure and demands the reopening of the University and gives 72 hours ultimatum with an immediate effect or risk an unspecified revolutionary action,” SUP President Kwein W. Kwein noted.

SUP in a statement noted, “SUP as a progressive institution sees education as a non-negotiable commodity and it should be given to every citizen of Liberia free without any further demand from them. Education as promised by the Boakai-Koung and government in their ARREST agenda must be accessible, affordable, available, efficient, effective, productive and quality.”

The campus-based group added, “The Vanguard Party will never allow the indelible and vigorous thirst for quality education by the dejected Liberian masses to go unnoticed. SUP will always stand tall to ensure the inalienable rights of Liberian people are secured to the letter. In legality with the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, Article 6 indicates, “The Republic shall, because of the vital role assigned to the individual citizen under this Constitution for the social, economic and political well-being of Liberia, provide equal access to educational opportunities and facilities for all citizens to the extent of available resources. Emphasis shall be placed on the mass education of the Liberian people and the elimination of illiteracy. SUP sees this as a compulsory entitled right under the organic law of the nation that must never be ignored by the Boakai-Koung government.”

SUP said in its statement that Article 26 (1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights provides, “Everyone has the right to education therefore education shall be free, at least in the elementary and fundamental stages. Elementary education shall be compulsory. Technical and professional education shall be made generally available and higher education shall be equally accessible to all on the basis of merit. In consegweinty with the aforementioned legal principle and guidance as provided for by law, SUP calls on the Boakai-Koung government to expeditiously settle the liabilities of the University of Liberia Faculty Association-ULFA without any further delay. As part of the first public test to be administered to Mr. Boakai, he must be prepared to face militants and cadres of the indomitable Vanguard Student Unification Party in the coming days. SUP will not relent in demanding the fundamental rights of the students at the University of Liberia and Liberians as a whole.

“The Vanguard Party believes that the University of Liberia must continue to be an independent or autonomous institution that should not be melting with political party like the borrow brain Unity Party. Therefore, the Vanguard Party wanst to remind President Julius S. Nelson that education is not a political commodity, but rather a constitutional right that must never be politicized,” SUP noted in its statement.

“We want to assure the Administration of the University of Liberia and the Boakai-Koung government that failure on their part to open the University of Liberia after the 72 hours ultimatum, there be a mass rally of the over 20,000 students that will lead to a massive protest action. SUP did it to Mr. Tolbert, Mr. Doe, Mr. Taylor, Madam Sirleaf, Mr. Weah and Mr. Boakaimust be aware that SUP will repeat this historical action without any regret when necessary.