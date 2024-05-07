Liberia News: “STAY TRUE TO JOURNALISM ETHICS”

Monrovia-May-07-2024-TNR:As journalists in Liberia join other nations the world over in commemorating this year’s World Press Freedom Day, the United States Embassy near the Liberian capital, Monrovia has reminded media practitioners in the country to stay true to journalism ethics.

In a statement released over the weekend in Monrovia, the U.S. Embassy noted, “The U.S Embassy in Monrovia joins journalists in Liberia and around the world to celebrate World Press Freedom Day today, May 3. We reaffirm our commitment to the promotion and protection of press freedom, recognizing it as a cornerstone of democratic governance and human rights.

According to the US Embassy, freedom of the press is more than just a right adding, “It empowers societal transparency, accountability, and dialogue. Journalists around the world face unprecedented challenges-censorship, harassment, and threats to their safety-all of which undermine not just their own security, but also the public’s right to know. In his remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 27, President Joe Biden said: “Journalism is clearly not a crime. Not here, not there, not anywhere in the world.”

The statement noted, “As we celebrate their essential contribution to Liberia’s democracy, we also remind journalists here and everywhere to stay true to journalism ethics. The United States continues to support media professionals and institutions that stand for factual reporting and foster an informed citizenry. For example, USAID Liberia Media Activity implemented by Internews, aims to enhance the human and institutional capacity of the media sector while also maintaining and expanding media freedoms to reliably carry out responsible journalism and drive reforms.”

“On this significant day, we call upon everyone, including governments, businesses, and citizens, to recognize the indispensable role of a free press. We encourage a continued commitment to a media environment that upholds the freedom to report independently without fear of reprisal or interference,” the statement added.

Concluding, the United States Embassy added, “Let us all pledge to protect and promote press freedom, today, and every day, as a vital pillar of democracy that holds leaders accountable and provides a voice to the voiceless.”