Liberia News: STAND, Opposition Parties Threaten Massive Protest on July 17

Monrovia-A Civil Society Organization, Solidarity and Trust for a New Day STAND, and some opposition political parties, Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Alternative National Congress (ANC), Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), the Citizen Movement for Change (CMC) are preparing to stage a mass protest across Monrovia.

Speaking Friday during the first opposition meeting held at the Alternative National Congress Headquarters, STAND National Chairman Mulbah Morlu disclosed that the civil society, before the involvement of the opposition political parties, was ready to stage a protest on July 17.

According to him, President Joseph Boakai has the choice to lead or to leave the presidency.” We paid him. His $ 1 million cars that were bought, we put gas in them. Long before his constitutional misbehavior, we have decided to stage a mass protest.”

He said the protesters will include motorcyclists, civil savant who have been dismissed because of their political party afflation. Mr. Morlu said the protest will focus on President Joseph Boakai’s and the police’s violation of the rule of law and that economic hardship must end.

Also speaking, former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor condemned President Boakai-led government, describing the “Rescue Agenda” as empty promises.

According to her, President Boakai took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and laws of Liberia stressing that he has violated the upholding of the constitution.

For his part, CDC Acting Chairman Janga Kowo cautioned the citizens not to be afraid to take action because of the army or police to keep President Boakai in power.

He disclosed that there will be a mass mobilization if the court’s decision is not upheld by the government of President Boakai.

ANC Acting Chairman, Lafayette Gould further also that the opposition is documenting what he called the government’s illegal actions, threatening that ruling without respecting the law amounts to authoritarianism.