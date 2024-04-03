Liberia News: STAND CHAIRMAN MORLU SEEKS JUSTICE FOR KINJOR RESIDENTS

Kinjor-April-3-TNR:Mulbah K. Morlu, Chairman of a civil society organization, the Solidarity Trust for a New Day (STAND), has affirmed the organization’s unwavering commitment to support residents of Kinjor in Grand Cape Mount County in their quest for justice and development.

Morlu, who spoke over the weekend in Kinjor during a one-day fact-finding visit to the area, underscored the importance of solidarity and collective action in confronting challenges faced by marginalized communities like Kinjor.

During the visit, the STAND National Chairman also deployed about two dozen human rights investigators and held engagements with women, youths, and elders in Kinjor.

Following the engagement, STAND’s National Chairman, Morlu, who recently resigned as the National Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change, apologized to the residents of Kinjor for the failure of the CDC-led government to pressurize the Bea Mountain Mining Company in implementing its side of the mineral development agreement.

“Currently, I am no longer Chairman of the CDC,” he said. “I must apologize for the Weah-led government not taking notice of alleged bad labor practices and other forms of human rights violations allegedly committed by the company and the Liberia National Police in the past.”

According to Morlu, he did not go to Kinjor on behalf of the CDC or the current government but rather represented a CSO known and styled as ‘STAND’.

“Firstly, I want to express our deepest condolences for the deaths inflicted on you by officers of the Liberia National Police. STAND will stand as a shield, ensuring that Bea Mountain honors its concession agreement with the Liberian government, thereby transforming the lives of the people of Kinjor,” he added.

According to him, his visit is part of the organization’s quest to seek the interests of ordinary people and workers who have experienced bad labor practices at the hands of the Bea Mountain Mining Company.

The fact-finding visit of STAND followed a wild-cat demonstration by residents in which three people were killed and 11 others injured as a result of efforts by the Liberia National Police to curb the protest.

The incident led to the destruction of the police depot and barracks in Kinjor, the local radio station, and several private properties.

However, President Joseph Boakai then ordered officers of the Liberia National Police and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia to withdraw from all concession areas in the country.

Morlu said that as part of the fact-finding mission in the area, he deployed over two dozen human rights investigators to ascertain the facts surrounding the demonstration and the number of people injured and killed.

According to him, STAND is in Kinjor to see whether or not the company has begun implementing some of the demands of the residents, which sparked the demonstration.

Morlu then reassured residents of Kinjor that STAND’s advocacy will not only hold Bea Mountain accountable but will also tirelessly pursue the comprehensive development of Grand Cape Mount County.

“We will advocate to make sure Bea Mountain will not just shape gold and diamonds out of Grand Cape Mount County, but will also leave something behind so that when they are leaving from here, this county will develop, because we [have] brothers, sisters, religious leaders, and fathers and mothers here; these are more important to us; that’s why we are here,” he said.

Morlu urged the residents to prioritize peace and unity, emphasizing that STAND will amplify their voices and concerns to press the government to fulfill its obligations. “We will be your ambassadors in Monrovia,” he affirmed, promising to “advocate for justice and progress.”

Molu called upon the Liberian Senate to swiftly support the establishment of a war and economic crimes court tribunal, urging them not to delay justice for the victims of Liberia’s civil crisis.

“I call on the Liberian Senate to expeditiously commit itself to the concurrence, so the bill can reach the desk of President Boakai,” he said.

“An attempt by the Senate to delay the concurrent passage of that bill will send the wrong signal that the Senate is capable of impunity and taking an unserious approach to the interest of justice for two hundred and fifty thousand Liberians who were murdered during the fourteen-year civil crisis.”

Morlu, therefore, promised to champion justice and defend the rights of the people of Kinjor and beyond, marking a decisive stand for accountability and progress in Liberia.

Highlighting STAND’s proactive approach, Molu outlined plans to investigate alleged violations of rights and contractual obligations in other regions, including Rivercess County. He underscored STAND’s commitment to championing the interests of the people and promoting good governance and democracy.

Morlu concluded by saying that STAND also intends to visit other concession communities including the scene in which ten persons were killed in Rivercess County.