Liberia News :Speaker Koffa, New US Envoy Discuss Trade & Investment

By. Washington Tumay Watson
Liberia–House Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa and new United States Ambassador Mark Toner shared good chitchats on US-Liberia, focusing on new level of engagement that engender greater trade and investment relations.
During last week’s interaction, Speaker Koffa assured the new US envoy the House of Representatives through the leadership and members will do its best to enact laws and provide the kind of proactive leadership and oversight that would foster greater levels of interactions.
The Speaker told the US envoy that such relationship will strengthen significant diaspora community base in America, and described the meeting with Amb. Toner as an honor.
According to him, Amb. Toner has come at a very important moment in the country’s history, emphasizing: “As we consolidate our country’s post war democracy and work with all partners to reposition Liberia as a valuable ally and a vibrant trading partner’’.
He said he was looking forward to many more exchanges with Ambassador Toner and his team at the US embassy working in tandem with the Liberian Government to promote new avenues for shared prosperity and growth in their cherished relationship.
Ambassador Toner expressed gratitude to Speaker Koffa for such a reception accorded him and delegation, and assured him of fostering such a relationship between the two countries.
