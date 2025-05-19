Liberia News: SOS Children Village Highlights Family Importance

Monrovia-SOS Children Villages in Liberia has shed light on the importance of children as the foundation of society.

The recognition of children as the foundation of society is in line with the celebration of international children day set aside by the United Nations to pay homage and honor the adoring connections of children to family hood.

SOS Children Villages in a statement recognized the threats children faced in pursuit of a better future, getting education and healthcare delivery opportunities.

The organisation, on the memorable occasion marking International Day of Families, realized that behind “every thriving child is someone who has made them feel safe, valued, and believed in.”

It said these “bonds form the foundation of strong families and, by extension, strong communities and societies.”

The SOS statement also addresses the glaring inequalities that affect Liberian families at every level, including income disparity, lack of quality and access to basic social services, and insufficient family income.

SOS disclosed that Economic decline before and after the Ebola outbreak in 2014, as well as the COVID-19 outbreak in 2022, have worsened the pre-existing challenges families face in Liberia, making it increasingly difficult for them to provide for their children.

“Over the past two decades, there has been a notable increase in the number of street children and children living in street situations,” the statement read.

SOS quoted a 2022 Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and UNICEF survey which estimates that over 366,000 children in Liberia are currently living in street situations.

In addition to Gender Ministry and UNICEF Survey, SOS took note of World Food Programme (WFP) report which approximately that 47% of the Liberian population suffers from food insecurity.

SOS addled that “Factors like climate change and recurring conflicts have contributed to this level of food insecurity.”

The organisation said supporting families through income-generating activities, as well as capacity building, and positive parenting, while also enabling children to attend school, is the quickest and most effective way to strengthen families.

SOS has said it has amplified the global call to prioritize families in sustainable development efforts.

“Integrated child and social protection policies are essential to prevent separation, promote mental health, and support caregivers,” it observed.

According to the Organisation, when families are supported, children thrive, and noted that relationships are not only protective but foundational to their well-being.

This year’s theme is “Family-Oriented Policies for Sustainable Development: Towards the Second World Summit for Social Development.”

SOS said there is an urgent need for the Government of Liberia, policymakers, and stakeholders to provide more support and transformative innovations aimed at the rapid expansion of social protection.

It indicated “We must create a safe and loving environment for every child.”

“Strong families build strong societies. As families face rising pressures, from conflict to climate shocks, we urge governments to invest in what matters most: secure relationships and the systems that sustain them,” SOS statement read.

SOS Acting National Director Elber Nosolini said every child deserves someone who believes in them.”

He also said SOS Children Village is not just where you grow up, but somewsomewhetheare seen, heard, and believed in.

“A caring adult or family can change a life. The power of connection heals, strengthens, and inspires resilience,” Nosolini added.