By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe has urged President Joseph Boakai to foster path of true reconciliation in the interest of national peace and unity.

Senator Snowe said the country is divided following the 2023 Presidential elections that brought him to power winning with less than 20,000 votes over former president George Weah.

Speaking on Spoon Talk Tuesday, Senator Snowe said there is a need for President Boakai to take courage to organize a dinner with former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah and other top opposition leaders as the beginning of a reconciliation process.

Senator Snowe said such a dinner will also go a long way in uniting followers of political leaders, and will enable them to rethink on the importance of reconciliation.

“My highest quest for president Boakai to engage into fostering reconciliation, not to provide jobs to the oppositions,” he said.

He disclosed that several young people have presented him a political action plan, which if formulated and finalized will determine his action in the not too distance future.

According to him, they are putting together a national action plan that will speak to national issues and will constructively engage the Liberian Government, asserting also that he will make political decisions for the presidential and legislative elections in 2029.

He said the political decision does not only focus on the

Presidency as speculated in the public, concerning his role in the 2029 elections.