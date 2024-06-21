Liberia News: SNOWE SCOLDS KONNEH

Monrovia-Relationship between Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe and his Gbarpolu County counterpart, Amara Konneh appears to be deteriorating since the duo made public their intentions for the highest office of the land, the Presidency.

The two Senators want to run for office in 2029 when the tenure of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai comes to an end, a revelation that has ensued spirit of suspicion between them.

Days after Senator Konneh weighed in on the controversy hovering over money said to be shared among lawmakers, revealing that he received some of the money and returning same, Senator Snowe has come back strong at him, scolding him for his recent decision to refund portion of the funds allocated for Domestic Daily Subsistence Allowance (DDSA).

This move by Senator Konneh follows significant public scrutiny and social media pressure regarding the expenditure associated with a recent Senate retreat.

Senator Konneh returned LRD 318,000 to the Government of Liberia’s Revenue Account, which constitutes the majority of the LRD 328,000 he initially received for DDSA.

Senator Snowe has however expressed disdain at the Senator’s partial refund, which he believes is a demonstration of transparency, that it raised further questions and even brought embarrassment to members of the Senate.

He wondered why the Senator did not return all the money he received, rather than a portion since he was wanted to demonstrate transparency.

Snowe contends that instead of refunding part of the money received, he should have returned the entire amount received in both US and Liberian dollars, describing his action as act of inconsistency.

He also highlighted issues with furniture allowances and discrepancies in compensation for committee work, questioning why Konneh would receive additional funds for furniture after a recent purchase and why he claimed two days of committee work money despite spending only one day in Buchanan.

This exchange has intensified the scrutiny on Senate spending practices and transparency, with Snowe urging Konneh to fully disclose the details of the funds received.

The incident underscores the growing pressure on Liberian politicians to demonstrate accountability in the face of public criticism.