Liberia News: Snow Blast U.S



By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-April-11-2024-TNR:Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe has fearlessly blasted the United States Government for only sanctioning critical voices while Liberia remains in abject poverty and unsupported developmentally.

The Bomi County Senator described as a supreme justice affair,the World Crimes Court establishment in Liberia. Senator Snowe said the signing of the WCC should not be a hunt for lawmakers who will not affix their signatures.

Senator Snowe argued that if the signing of such instrument is a mere political fiasco, his signature will be notified.

“If the President inaugural speech and your plead as Pro-tempore to us Senators a mere political shara than, I will withdraw my esteemed signature. Let no one play politics with my signature on War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia. If you mean business, let’s do business together,” Senator Snowe added.

He furthered that it is not meant to pleased individuals rather the quest for the ordinary citizenry due to the over decades of civil unrest which claimed the lives of thousands of Liberia adevastated every fabric of the nation.

Speaking during the signing of the resolution for the War & Economic Crimes Court, Senator Snowe told Allen White that affixing his signature to the resolution does not significantly means that fear sanction by the American Government or any NGOs with ulterior motive on lawmakers who will desist from penning their signature.

“Allen White who is here witnessing this session said that those who will not sign will be place on sanction. But I want to categorically say that I am ready to be placed on sanctioned and if I knew that Allen White was here, I wouldn’t have signed. I Edwin Melvin Snowe of Bomi County is not signing too pleased Mr. Allen White,” Senator Snowe asserted.

The former Speaker maintained that lawmakers sign due to the decision of the Liberian people and to end the long existing impunity in the country after long years of civil unrest.

Senator Snowe stressed, “If Liberians will be threatened with sanctions, Mr. White should tell America to desist. Whether it is the decision of the US government or an NGO we don’t know, but we sign it because we want to end a certain debate in the country.”

“I signed because of the Liberian people will, and not for US Government or any NGO objective,” Senator Snowe added.Snowe added that if the court will bring a relief and solution to citizens of the country and a new Liberia, it should be done in totality.

“If this will bring a new Liberia where we will see a direct impact of America, it shall be well. I hope justice will come; I hope it will bring a direct investment to our economy. I hope America plan will make a better and positive impact,” he noted.

With a determined, angry and frustrated facial expression on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Senator Snowe told Plenary of the Senate that over the years, the British and French countries have always boasted of the massive support they receive from their parent countries at every ECOWAS Parliament meeting.

But in the case of Liberia a long time traditional ally to the World Super Power, the Bomi County Senator emphasized that Liberia only cries for budget shortfall at those international meetings while the US Government sits supinely and does nothing.

He was commenting after affixing his signature to the 55thNational Legislature’s Joint Resolution for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court aimed at ending the culture of impunity in the country.

Senator Snowe recounted that he was sanctioned for 10 years by the United States for marrying Zoe Taylor, daughter of former President Charles Taylor amid the aged old problems of Liberia.

The lawmaker stressed that Liberia, considering its globally recognized relationship with the US, the Liberian Government is not getting a direct investment from the US Government but it is eagerly concerned about the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

He further indicated that now that the National Legislature has initiated the process to establish the court, it is his ardent hope that this court will take the citizens from poverty to prosperity, improve the development agenda of the country and make all major sectors of the Liberian government effective through the needed support.