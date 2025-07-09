Liberia news : Simeon Freeman Pushes For Tenure Reduction

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The political leader of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Mr. Simeon Freeman is advocating for the reduction of tenure for the President, Senators, and Representatives to four years each.

His proposal, which came during a keynote speech at the commencement ceremony of Faith University over the weekend, has sparked renewed national discourse on governance, accountability, and the urgent need for systemic change in Liberia.

Freeman argued that shortening the term of office for elected officials would not only make them more focused and results-driven but would also curb the misuse of public resources.

“When officials know they have only four years, they won’t waste time,” Freeman asserted. “They’ll understand that there’s no time to steal or mismanage state resources. Instead, they’ll be under pressure to deliver real results or risk being voted out quickly.”

Currently, Liberian Presidents and Representatives serve six-year terms, while Senators serve for the nine-year terms. Freeman believes this extended time in office often creates complacency and a sense of invincibility among officials, leading to widespread corruption and a lack of urgency in addressing the needs of the people.

“Six years gives them too much time to do the wrong things before they even think about doing right,” he said. “But with four years, officials must hit the ground running. If the electorate makes a mistake in choosing their leaders, that mistake can be corrected sooner rather than later.”

To institutionalize this vision, Freeman proposed that a national referendum be held, allowing Liberians to decide whether they want a more agile and responsive government structure.

“Many countries across the sub-region have already moved to four-year terms. Why should Liberia be any different?” Freeman questioned. “We must align our democratic framework with regional best practices and prioritize the will and welfare of the Liberian people.”

His remarks come amid a growing national appetite for political reform, fueled by widespread concerns over government accountability, slow development, and corruption.

Observers say Freeman’s proposal could become a rallying point for civil society groups and reform-minded politicians who are pushing for a more transparent and efficient governance model.

If passed through referendum, the proposed changes could dramatically shift Liberia’s political dynamics, allowing citizens to exercise their democratic voice more frequently and hold elected officials to a higher standard of performance.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.